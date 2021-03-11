From Staff Reports
The annual Longview’s Lobo Relays return today at Lobo Stadium.
Joining host team Longview in the event will be Texas High, Carthage, Lufkin (boys only) and Nacogdoches (girls only). Field events are set to begin at 1:30 p.m., with the 3,200-meter run set for 3 p.m. and running finals at 5:05 p.m.
Session 1 of field events include varsity boys long jump, JV girls triple jump and varsity girls high jump. Session 2 is JV boys long jump, varsity girls triple jump and varsity boys high jump. Varsity discus, JV shot put and JV girls pole vault will be held during session 1 and 2.
Session 3 features varsity girls long jump, JV boys triple jump and JV girls high jump. Session 4 has JV girls long jump, varsity boys triple jump and JV boys high jump. JV discus, varsity shot put and JV boys pole vault will take place during session 3 and 4.
Running events will begin with the 400 relay, followed by the 800 run, 100 hurdles (girls), 110 hurdles (boys), 100 dash, 800 relay, field event relay, 400 dash, 300 hurdles, 200 dash, 1,600 run and 1,600 relay.