Lobo Stadium was closed briefly Wednesday morning, but Longview ISD officials then reversed course and said that the stadium will remain open while officials monitor the situation.
Longview ISD closed access to the stadium in a release before then stating that they will monitor the situation and make a determination in the coming days.
"There are quite a few people in the community that are using the stadium in the proper way," Longview ISD trustee Chris Mack said. "There are groups of kids that are playing on the field, which we cannot allow, so we're going to try to police it for a couple of days.
"If that does not work, then we will have to shut it down."
Mack said that there are signs in place at entrances to the stadium urging residents to practice proper social distancing guidelines while exercising. He said that staff at the campus will monitor the situation but ultimately it will come down to the public abiding by the guidelines.
"Hopefully the signs will do the trick," Mack said. "Hopefully they'll read the sign, respect what we're trying to do at this point and we won't have to punish the whole community.
"We'll have to see how it goes. We're not going to be real patient, and we're not going to give it a long time — a day or two maximum. This is a chance for the public to use common sense like they're doing everywhere else."
Elsewhere in town, Pine Tree assistant athletic director Kerry Lane said that Pine Tree's facilities are closed. Pirate Stadium has never been open to the public and the old Pirate Stadium on Pine Tree Road has been locked.
Spring Hill athletic director Jonny Louvier said Panther Stadium has one gate open with signs urging patrons to heed to the social distancing guidelines and that officials will continue to monitor activity at the stadium.