From Staff Reports
Longview’s JV A and JV B teams both worked shutouts on Wednesday against McKinney Boyd.
The JV A team rolled to a 40-0 win, with Houston Rowe tossing three touchdown passes and J’Anthony Adams rushing for touchdowns of 40 and 2 yards.
Rowe connected on scoring strikes of 10 yards to Jace Peterson, 18 yards to Javier Glave and 40 yards to Jayden Tyeskie. Robert White got into the scoring act with a 48-yard punt return for a TD, and Jose Arzola booted four extra points.
Jakyris Starnes scored on runs of 3 and 60 yards and added a 2-point conversion run to lead the JV B team to a 22-0 win.
Devion Jackson had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 2-pointer, and Josiah Bonner intercepted a pass for the Lobos.
NINTH GRADE
The Lobos’ 9th grade A and B teams also pitched shutouts against McKinney Boyd, with the A team rolling to a 44-0 win and the B team blanking Boyd 30-0.
For the A team, Henry Johnson scored on runs of 10, 37 and 3 yards and added a 2-point conversion run. Anthony Huffman hauled in a 16-yard TD pass from Decorian Stevenson. Sean Davis caught a 42-yard TD pass from Tre Hamilton, and Keiuntae Talley scored on an 11-yard run.
Phillip Shore booted a pair of extra points, and Hamilton and Ayden Thompson both had 2-point conversion runs.
Judiah Johnson and Abram Gonzalez both recovered fumbles.
For the 9th grade B team, De’Andre Thurmond had a pair of touchdowns, and Dalton Glezen and Auriee Esters both added scores. Thurmond also tossed 2-point conversion passes to Brandon Cavazos and Tra’Kory Borens, and Breshun Perry added a 2-point conversion run.