In a five vs. one battle, the Longview High School swim team took on Mesquite ISD schools at the Lobo aquatic Center on Tuesday.
Longview will next compete in the Northeast Texas TISCA Zone Meet Nov. 18-19 in Texarkana.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: Longview (Ximena Torres, Riley Gonzalez, Gracie Ponder, Paola Colon-Antommarchi) second 2:09.96; Longview (Lainey Flowers, Sarah McDaniel, Aurora Egbe, Elie Woods) fourth 2:37.26
200 freestyle: Sarah McDaniel, Longview, fourth 2:46.34; Aurora Egbe, Longview, fifth 2:52.92; Addison Craig, Longview, sixth 3:19.50
200 IM: Ximena Torres, Longview, first 2:55.47
50 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, first 25.83; Paola Colon Antommarchi, Longview 30.62; Elle Woods, Longview, sixth 31.44
100 butterfly: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, first 1:08.90
100 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, first 59.64; Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Longview, fourth 1:11.07; Lainey Flowers, Longview, sixth 1:25.01
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Addson Craig, Aurora Egbe, Sarah McDaniel, Elle Woods) third 2:12.47
100 backstroke: Ximena Torres, Longview, first 1:16.97; Sarah McDaniel, Longview, fourth 1:28.96
100 breaststroke: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, second 1:22.59; Aurora Egbe, Longview, fourth 1:38
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Ximena Torres, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Riley Gonzalez, Gracie Ponder) first 4:27.71
BOYS
200 medley relay: Longview (Noah Bradley, Jason Hubbard, Lono Wacasey, Ben Weindoff) second 2:02.77; Longview (R. Manuel De La Garza, JaiAyrus Bowens, Haku Wacasey, Diego Garcia) third 2:21.72
200 IM: Lono Wacasey, Longview, third 2:26.69; Andrew Dean, Longview, fourth 2:52.06
50 freestyle: Jason Hubbard, Longview, third 25.81; JaiAyrus Bowens, Longview, fifth 29.31; Haku Wacasey, Longview, sixth 29.63
100 butterfly: Lono Wacasey, Longview, first 1:06.14
100 freestyle: Diego Garcia, Longview, second 1:03.45; Ben Weindorff, Longview, third 1:05.01; R. Manuel De La Garza, Longview, fourth 1:10.59
500 freestyle: Andrew Dean, Longview, third 6:35.96; Noah Bradley, Longview, fourth 6:42.90
200 freestyle relay: Longview (R. Manuel De La Garca, Haku Wacasey, JaiAyrus Bowens, Diego Garcia), second 2:02.75
100 backstroke: Noah Bradley, Longview, first 1:12.76; R. Manuel De La Garza, Longview, second 126.97
100 breaststroke: Jason Hubbard, Longview, second 1:18.20; Ben Weindorff, Longview, third 1:26.81
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Andrew Dean, Noah Bradley, Jason Hubbard, Lono Wacasey) first 4:02.26; Longview (Diego Garcia, JaiAyrus Bowens, Ben Weindorff, Haku Wacasey) third 4:43.25