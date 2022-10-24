TYLER - The Longview High School swim team tied for second over the weekend at the Grace Invitational.
Grace won the event with 226 points. Longview and Whitehouse tied with 221 points apiece, followed by Pineywoods Academy (96), Lufkin (94), chapel Hill (12), Mount Pleasant (6), Huntington (5) and Longview Christian School (1).
Longview will next compete in the Dragon Invitational in Nacogdoches on Saturday.
GIRLS
(Longview results)
200 medley relay: Ximena Torres, Sarah McDaniel, Gracie ponder, Riley Gonzalez, third 2:18.08; Lainey Flowers, Zareth Almonte, Aurora Egbe, Elle Woods, sixth 2:45.11
200 IM: Riley Gonzalez, fourth 2:40.46
50 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, first 26.38; Elle Woods, fourth 31.19; Lainey Flowers, 10th 32.25; Zareth Almonte, 11th 36.78; London Jennings, 14th 37.30; Addison Craig, 16th 37.40
100 butterfly: Riley Gonzalez, third 1:11.25; Aurora Egbe, fifth 1:30.84
100 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, second 59.99; Ximena Torres, third 1:05.76; Gia Shepherd, seventh 1:19.89; London Jennings, 18th 1:36.20
200 freestyle relay: Elle Woods, Gia Shepherd, Aurora Egbe, Sarah McDaniel, third 2:13.66
100 backstroke: Ximena Torres, third 1:16.30; Lainey Flowers, 11th 1:39.09; Zareth Almonte, 12th 1:43.46
100 breaststroke: Gia Shepherd, fourth 1:39.51; Sarah McDaniel, fifth 1:39.95
400 freestyle relay: Gracie Ponder, Ximena Torres, Elle Woods, Riley Gonzales, first 4:35.95; Zareth Almonte, Gia Shepherd, Aurora Egbe, Sarah McDaniel, third 5:40.07
BOYS
(Longview results)
200 medley relay: Andrew Dean, Jason Hubbard, Noah Bradley, Diego Garcia, fourth 2:06.46; Ricky Manuel De La Garza, Ben Weindoff, Haku Wacasey, JaiAyrus Bowens, fifth 2:29.89
200 freestyle: Andrew Dean, third 2:24.45
50 freestyle: Jason Hubbard, fifth 26.42; Diego Garcia, seventh 28.39; JaiAyrus Bowens, ninth 29.94; Ricky Manuel De La Garza, 10th 32.20
100 freestyle: Noah Bradley, fourth 1:02.61; Andrew Dean, fifth 1:03.74
200 freestyle relay: Haku Wacasey, Ben Weindorff, JaiAyrus Bowens, Diego Garcia, third 1:59.06
100 backstroke: Noah Bradley, second 1:10.27; Haku Wcasey, fourth 1:19.24; Ricky Manuel De La Garza, seventh 1:25.41
100 breaststroke: Jason Hubbard, second 1:16.59; Ben Weindorff, fifth 1:27.48
400 freestyle relay: Diego Garcia, Noah Bradley, Andrew Dean, Jason Hubbard, second 4:12.51; JaiAyrus Bowens, Ben Weindorff, Ricky Manuel De La Garza, Haku Wacasey, third 4:49.08