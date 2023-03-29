TEXARKANA – Longview’s boys finished first and the third second on Tuesday at the District 15-5A Tennis Tournament, and the Lobos will send eight total players to regional competition.
The Lobo boys had 72 points, with Texas High finishing second with 45 points. The Lobo girls had 47 points. Texas High won with 70 points.
The top 2 singles and doubles team advance to regionals, set for April 11-12 in Anna.
Daniel Pelaia captured the district title I boys singled with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Ashton Aguilar of Whitehouse.
In boys doubles, the Lobos swept with Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer defeating teammates Jagger Barton and Alec Germanwala in the finals, 6-2, 6-4.
Archer and Van Zyl will take a 31-3 record into regionals, having won seven of nine tournaments this spring.
The mixed doubles team of Nate Roberts and Phoebe Payne defeated Hallsville’s Meghan Chrisman and Jonah Hurts, 6-1, 6-3.
In girls singles, Sydney Singh of Longview fell to Texas High’s Marlee Bledsoe in the finals, 6-3, 6-0.
Finishing third for the Lobos were Hannah Woolsey in girls singles and the mixed doubles team of Joey Hough and Siri Undavalli.