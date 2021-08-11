From Staff Reports
TYLER — The Longview High School tennis team moved to 2-2 on the young season by sweeping Lindale and Jacksonville, both by scores of 16-2.
The Lobos hosted Tyler High on Thursday and will travel to Frisco to face Frisco on Friday and Frisco Reedy on Saturday.
JacksonvilleBoys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Will Royon 8-0; Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Alex Hesterley 8-0; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Ethan Khoeler 8-2; Luke Archer (L) def. Wes Royon 8-2; Alec Germanwala (L) def. Westin Hasbell 8-3; Jagger Barton (L) def. Emmanuel Silva 8-1; Nate Roberts (L) def. Cornel Jordan 8-0; Joseph Hough (L) def. Conner Panuco 8-3
Girls singles: Rachna Edalur (L) def. Sarah McCullough 8-3; Dylan Gonzalez (L) def. Isabella Mariquez 8-2; Phoebe Payne (L) def. Alena Tracwick 9-7; Namita reddy (L) def. Claudia Mireles 8-4; Laurine Ugbebor def. Jasmine Perry (L) 8-4; Camden Fontenot def. Sami Jatavalabhulla (L) 8-3
Boys doubles: Jake Chamberlain and Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Will Royon and Koehler 6-1, 6-3; Alec Germanwala and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Wes Royon and Westin Hasbell 6-1, 6-4; Luke Archer and Jagger Barton (L) def. Emmanuel Silva and Comel Jordan 6-1, 6-2
Girls doubles: Gowri Rangu and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Haley George and Sarah McCullogh 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Dylan Gonzalez and Phoebe Payne (L) def. Laurine Ugebor and Alena Trawick 6-4, 6-3; Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mireles def. Jasmine Perry and Shreemayi Undavalli (L) 4-6, 7-5, 10-6
Mixed doubles: Nate Roberts and Namita Reddy (L) def. Isabelle Mariquez and Alex Hesterley 6-0, 1-6, 10-7
LindaleBoys singles: Jake Chamberlain (Long) def. Emilio Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2; Daniel Pelaia (Long) def. Hayden Harry 6-1, 6-3; Luke Archer (Long) def. Hunter Graham 8-5; Alec Germanwala (Long) def. Soren Petersen 6-3, 6-3; Jagger Barton (Long) def. Chance Bundy 6-4, 7-5; Ian Wishart def. Nate Roberts (Long) 8-5
Girls singles: Rachna Edalur (Long) def. Bailee Lane 6-3, 6-7 (2-7) 10-8; Gowri Rangu (Long) def. Taegan Michel 6-1, 6-1; Breanna Taylor def. Dylan Gonzalez (Long) 6-1, 6-4; Brooklyn Gilleland def. Phoebe Payne (Long) 8-2; Namita Reddy (Long) def. Bailey Thorn 6-2, 6-4; Jasmine Perry (Long) def. Callie Little 8-4; Nicole Hines def. Sami Jatavalabhulla (Long) 8-1
Boys doubles: Luke Archer and Jake Chamberlain (Long) def. Rodriguez and Terry 6-4, 6-2; Erick Van Zyl and Daniel Pelaia (Long) def. Graham and Harry 6-3, 6-3; Alec Germanwala and Jagger Barton (Long) def. Peterson and Wishart 4-6, 6-2, 10-6
Girls doubles: Gowri Rangu and Rachna Edalur (Long) def. Lane and Michel 6-3, 6-1; Dylan Gonzalez and Phoebe Payne (Long) def. Gilleland and Taylor 7-6 (7-4) 6-4; Namita Reddy and Shreemayi Undavalli (Long) def. Bozick and Thorn 6-0, 4-6, 10-3
Mixed doubles: Nate Roberts and Jasmine Perry (Long) def. Herrington and Little 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Roden and Morgan def. Joseph Hough and Sami Jatavalabhulla (Long) 8-5