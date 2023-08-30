The Longview High School tennis team returned to district action on Tuesday and rolled to a 14-5 win over Texas High.
The No. 16 ranked Lobos clinched the match at 10-5 and moved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win. Longview hosts Hallsville at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys singles: Nate Roberts (L) def. Zain Suelzer (TH) 6-3, 7-5; Aarush Srivastava (L) def. Adam McCarter (TH) 6-0, 6-4; Cole Chamberlain (L) def. Alan Miller (TH( 7-5, 6-1; Jaden Davis (L) def. Carter Shuffield (TH) 1-6, 6-2, 10-2; Joey Hough (L) def. Ricky Luna (TH) 6-1, 6-3; Jesse Davis (L) def. Max Curie (TH) 6-3, 6-4; Diego Flores (L) vs. Diego Bustamente (TH) (DNF, tied 1-1); Jonathan Lebanan (L) led Wyatt Boyette (TH) 1-0 (DNF)
Girls singles: Sydney Singh (L) def. Elle Floyd (TH) 6-2, 6-3; Abigail Thomson (TH) def. Jasmine Perry (L) 6-0, 6-2; Grace Wilson (TH) def. Olivia Payne (L) 4-6, 6-3, 10-4; Charlotte Shelton (TH) def. Siri Undavalli (L) 6-1, 6-; Anna Moussa (L) def. Brooklyn Ballard (TH) 6-4, 6-4; Olivia Hardee (L) def. Rebecca Coleman (tH) 6-4, 6-4; Hayden Henry (TH) led Leah Ward (L) 2-1 (DNF); Madalynn Cain (L) vs. Kenya Torres (TH) tied 1-1 (DNF)
Boys doubles: Nate Roberts/Jaden Davis (L) def. Suelzer/Shuffield (TH) 6-4, 3-6, 10-7); Aarush Srivastava/Cole Chamberlain (L) def. Miller/Luna (TH) 6-1, 6-2; Joey Hough/Diego Flores (L) def. McCarter/Prewitt (TH) 6-4, 7-5
Girls doubles: Sydney Singh/Olivia Payne (L) def. Wilson/Floyd (TH) 6-4, 6-4; Jasmine Perry/Siri Undavalli (L) def. Coleman/Shelton (TH) 6-0, 6-4; Henry/Ballard (TH) def. Leah Ward/Hannah Moussa (L) 6-4, 6-3
Mixed doubles: Currie/Thompson (TH) def. Olivia Hardee/Jesse Davis (L) 6-3, 6-1; Preston Hodges/Madalynn Cain (L) def. Henry/Ballard (TH) 6-4, 6-3
SPRING HILL
The Spring Hill tennis team coasted to a 19-0 win over Carthage to open district play.
Spring Hill will visit Kilgore on Tuesday.
Boys singles: Michael Coggins (SH) def. Alec Malloy (C) 6-1, 6-1; Caleb Peurifoy (SH) def. Cole Campbell (C) 6-0, 6-2; Matthew Thompson (sH) def. Saheeb Habeeb (C) 6-1, 6-3; Kaleb Brown (SH) def. Kaden McCallister (C) 6-1, 6-2; James Kennedy (SH) def. Cayden Campbell (C) 8-0; Caden Castleberry (SH) def. Adrian Olvera (C) 8-1; Drew Smith (SH) def. Isaac Larson (C) 8-0
Girls singles: Allison Robinson (SH) def. Ella Wolfe (C) 6-2, 7-5; Rebecca Krenek (SH) def. Aubrey Matthies (C) 6-4, 6-0; Blaire Bodenheimer (SH) def. Kennedy Powell (C) 6-0, 6-2; Anna Martin (SH) def. Jocelyn Mireles 9C) 6-2, 6-3; Joselyn Gonzales (SH) def. Kelsie Stewart (C) 8-1; Jaydin Hendershott (SH) def. Lauren Brown (C) 8-6; Maria Uribe (SH) def. Sophie Calderon (C) 8-2
Boys doubles: Michael Coggins/Kaleb Brown (SH) def. Kaden McCalister/Cole Campbell (C) 6-1, 6-1; Zack Taylor/Caleb Peurifoy (SH) def. Habeeb Saheeb/Caiden Campbell (C) 6-0, 6-0; Kaden McKelvey/Matthew Thompson (SH) def. Adrian Olvera/Isaac Larson (C) 6-0, 6-0
Girls doubles: Allison Robinson/Rebecca Krenek (SH) def. Matthies/Mireles (C) 6-2, 6-1; Anna Martin/Johana Gonzales (SH) def. Powell/Stewart (C) 6-3, 6-3; Rachael Ernst/Kailey McDaniel (SH) def. Calderon/Brown (C) 6-1, 6-3
Mixed doubles: Sam Lynch/Blaire Bodenheimer (SH) def. Alec Molloy/Ella Wolfe (C) 6-3, 6-4