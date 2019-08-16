TYLER — The Longview High School tennis team notched its first two wins of the season, defeating Lindale (18-1) and Midlothian (16-3).
The Lobos are now 2-5 on the year heading into Tuesday’s district opener at home against Rockwall.
The Longview JV dropped decisions to Jacksonville (10-3) and John Tyler (10-8).
MIDLOTHIAN
■ Boys singles: Matthew Nguyen (L) lost to Jared Pierce (M) 4-2, 4-0; Jake Chamberlain 9L) def. Zach Malcomb (M) 4-2, 4-2; Connor Gilliland (L) def. Cole Williams (M) 4-2, 4-1; Harrison Lin (L) lost to Caleb Warpman (M) 1-4, 4-3 (8-6) 10-8; Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Nathan Sandoval (M) 4-1, 4-2; Jonathan Vazquez (L) def. Ethan Jolly-Kelly (M) 4-1, 4-2; Elliot Murphy (L) def. Kaylen Weiss (M) 4-1,4-1; Erick Van Zyl (L) lost to Camden Birdwell (M) 5-3, 5-3
■ Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett (L) def. Nonko Mii (M) 4-0, 4-0; Rochna Edalur (L) def. Haley Yates (M) 4-1, 4-0; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Laurte Medina (M) 4-0, 4-0; Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Emma Barron (M) 4-0, 4-1; Diana Acuna (L) def. Alissa Pfiffer (M) 4-0, 4-0; Rebecca Roberts (L) def. Chloe Scott (M) 4-0, 4-0; Delia Acuna (L) def. Rihanna Wilbert (M) 4-0, 4-0
■ Boys doubles: Gilliland and Murphy (L) lost to Pierce and Muloonb (M) 6-0, 6-2; Lin and Nguyen (L) def. Doporto and Ross (M) 7-6, 7-6; Chamberlain and Jagarlamudi (L) def. William and Workman (M) 6-2, 6-3; Ini Ekpenyong and Van Zyl (L) won 4-2, 5-3
■ Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Rangu (L) def. Colenum and Yates (M) 6-1, 6-0; Quiett and Wall (L) def. Pfieffer and Medina (M) 6-2, 6-1; Julia Miller and Edalur (L) def. Barron and Sims (M) 6-0; 6-0
■ Mixed doubles: Vazquez and Diana Acuna (L) def. Mii and Jolly-Kelly (M) 6-3, 6-0
LINDALE■ Boys singles: Nguyen (LON) def. Jared Maeker (LIN) 6-4, 0-6, 10-7; Chamberlain (LON) def. Andre Samaraweera (LIN) 6-2, 6-0; Gilliland (LON) def Luke Lang (LIN) 6-2, 6-0; Lin (LON) lost to Stefan Gregg (LIN) 6-3, 7-5; Jagarlamudi (LON) def. Stephen Duran (LIN) 6-2, 6-1; Vazquez (LON) def. Evan Castner (LIN) 5-4 (3) 4-1
■ Girls singles: Quiett (LON) def. Jacey King (LIN) 6-2 (4), 6-7; Rangu (LON) def. Lane (LIN) 6-1, 6-1; Wall (LON) def. Madi Ortiz (LIN) 6-0, 6-0; Diana Acuna (LON) def. Abbey Van Andel (LIN) 6-1, 6-0; Roberts (LON) def. Emily Huber (LIN) 6-2, 6-2; Delia Acuna (LON) def. Taegan Michale (LIN) 5-3, 1-4, 10-8; Edalur (LON) def. Hope Nelms (LIN) 6-2
■ Boys doubles: Nguyen and Lin (LON) def. Samaraweera and Lang (LIN) 6-2, 6-4; Murphy and Gilliland (LON) def. Castner and Terry (LIN) 6-3, 6-1; Chamberlain and Jagarlamudi (LON) def. Gregg and Duran (LIN) 6-2, 6-0; Ekpenyong and Vazquez (LON) won 8-5
■ Girls doubles: Kortikere and Rangu (LON) def. King an Ortiz (LIN) 6-2, 6-4; Quiett and Wall (LON) def. Lane and Michel (LIN) 6-2, 6-3; Miller and Edalur (LON) def. Huber and Nelms (LIN) 6-3, 6-2
■ Mixed doubles: Van Zyl and Diana Acuna (LON) def. Maeker and Van Andel (LIN) 6-3, 6-3