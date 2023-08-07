From Staff Reports
The No. 2 ranked Longview Lobos hit the field for the first time on Monday, opening fall drills to prepare for the 2023 season.
The Lobos will have media day on Saturday, followed by a team scrimmage at 12:30 p.m. and a Meet the Lobos pizza party.
Longview will scrimmage at Texas High on Thursday, Aug. 17 and then open the 2023 season at McKinney on Thursday, Aug. 24.
After a short trip to Marshall for a Sept. 1 game, the Lobos will make their home debut on Sept. 8 against Tyler Legacy.
The District 8-5A Division I opener is set for Sept. 15 at home against Lufkin.
Longview went 14-1 overall and 7-0 in district play a year ago, outscoring district rivals by an average of 39 points per contest.
The Lobos defeated Crosby (49-15), Frisco Lone Star (38-17), Port Arthur Memorial (51-7) and Mansfield Timberview (37-21) before falling to Aledo (17-14) in the state semifinals.