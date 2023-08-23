Longview vs. McKinney
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Stadium: McKinney ISD Stadium (4201 South Hardin Boulevard, McKinney 75070)
Coaches
Longview: John King
McKinney: Marcus Shavers
Up next: Longview at Marshall; McKinney at Richardson Berkner
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Taylor Tatum (1,889 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 12 catches and three receiving touchdowns in 2022) … Kelvin Washington (307 rushing yards and eight touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (14 receptions and 204 yards) … Jaymerson Darensbourg (eight receptions and 84 yards) … Jacoby Watts (91 percent grade) … Tavion Morgan (88 percent grade) … Andrew Tutt (55 passing yards, 32 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … Maverick Rowe … Fernando Longoria
McKinney: Xavier Filsaime (92 tackles in 2022) … Ashton McShane (28 tackles and five interceptions) … D’Kedrion Abrams (25 tackles and four interceptions) … Makhi Frazier … Riley Pettijohn … Zadian Gentry … Jacoby Propes
WHEN MCKINNEY HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
McKinney: Bryan Jackson (1,647 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns in 2022) … Khali Best (33 catches for 630 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, and 250 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … D’Kedrion Abrams (320 yards and eight rushing touchdowns) … Makhi Frazier … Jeremiah Daoud … Sincere Blakely … Khristian Mackintrush … Jericho Stewart … Jacoby Propes
Longview: Chase Smith (100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, two sacks and one interception in 2022) … Willie Nelson (77 tackles, five interceptions, five pass break-ups and two tackles for loss) … Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett (73 tackles, nine pass break-ups and one interception) … Xaryus Sheppard (76 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks) … Billy Smith (69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13 sacks) … Brenden Reese (40 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) … Jaymerson Darensbourg
Keys: Longview needs to lean on a strong rushing attack that features Taylor Tatum and Kelvin Washington because the team will introduce a new starting quarterback at the season-opening kickoff. Senior Andrew Tutt and sophomore Maverick Rowe are the expected favorites for the job, but junior Da’Morrion Williams also left a mark on the program’s Green and White Game in May and scrimmage season earlier this month. Another critical group for the Lobos will be the defense because Chase Smith, Willie Nelson, Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett, Xaryus Sheppard, Billy Smith and Brenden Reese return as standouts on that side of the ball. McKinney, meanwhile, needs Bryan Jackson, Khali Best, D’Kedrion Abrams and Xavier Filsaime to provide an answer for everything that Longview brings to the table.
Did you know: Longview will open its 114th high school football season on August 24, 2023 … The Lobos own a 770-356-52 all-time record since November 25, 1909 … Longview will meet McKinney on the gridiron for the first time in 86 years. … The Lobos lead the series 1-0 after a 32-7 win on October 8, 1937 … Longview navigated the 2022 Class 5A Division I playoff roadmap to make its 10th state semifinal appearance, while McKinney advanced to the Class 6A Division II Region I semifinal … Longview’s football program found out in May that returning star and future Oklahoma Sooner Taylor Tatum was recognized as the nation’s top Class of 2023 running back recruit … Two members of the Lobo secondary are also expected to head north of the Red River for a college football career because Willie Nelson is an Oklahoma State commit and Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett is a Tulsa verbal.