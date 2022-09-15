We’ve finally reached the point of the 2022 high school football season where non-district tune-ups are officially in the rearview mirror for some teams, and games start to count toward year-long goals.
It may be early, but that hasn't prevented District 7-5A Division I members from making the necessary noise to put the state of Texas on notice.
Leading the group into Friday’s district openers is none other than Longview, which entered the season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A Division I. Even with all the expectations that came with that, the Lobos have taken care of business so far, and excelled in every regard. That is evident by their position as one of the district’s four undefeated teams.
Longview has leaned on both sides of the ball to achieve all that, and earn a 153-21 scoring edge through the three-week non-district schedule.
The team’s offensive unit has progressed from week one’s 36-point scoring effort against McKinney Boyd to week two’s 48-point outing against Marshall, and ultimately week three’s 69-point surge against Tyler Legacy.
The Lobos' defensive group has also been impressive. It produced a shutout performance last Friday, and has only allowed opponents an average of seven points per game.
Lufkin is another undefeated team, and will host Longview in one of the season's most important games to date. The Panthers and Lobos will collide in Friday's 7:30 p.m. district opener at Abe Martin Stadium.
This year’s Lufkin Panthers currently own a 99-40 scoring advantage against opponents because their offense has scored between 31 and 37 points in three wins against Tyler Legacy, Nacogdoches and A&M Consolidated, and their defense has recorded a shutout.
A rivalry matchup between Longview and Lufkin is usually enough incentive for fans to plan a 90-plus mile road trip, but there are other notable reasons to consider this year.
Not only are the teams 3-0 to start the current season, but their 85th meeting since 1932 will be the first matchup since Longview’s 41-5 Class 5A Division I bi-district win on Dec. 11, 2020.
It’s not common for the Longview and Lufkin football programs to wait nearly two years to play each other, so you can expect some internal emotions to be unleashed once fans arrive to the stadium site, and during the first district meeting between the Lobos and Panthers since 2003.
The district’s other undefeated teams will also be tested on Friday because they play an opponent with a winning record.
You can expect a very competitive battle when 3-0 West Mesquite hosts 2-1 Forney at 7 p.m. The Wranglers have outscored opponents 144-50 this season, while the Jackrabbits own a 148-72 scoring edge.
On the other side of the coin, there could be a mismatch when undefeated McKinney North brings a 144-77 scoring advantage to its 7:30 p.m. road game because 2-1 Lancaster possesses a smaller 73-53 edge.
The fourth and final district matchup this week doesn’t fit in the same category, but it’s still a game to watch. Tyler is motivated to get into the win column for the first time this season when it hosts a 1-2 North Mesquite program that’s looking to reach .500 with six games to go. That battle is scheduled for 7 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Regardless of where your team currently sits, a new open door provides exciting second half opportunities. All eight teams are still in the mix for the year’s district championship and four playoff berths with seven games to play, and their players and coaches will compete for spots on the all-district roster.
To keep those dreams alive, a team's full attention should already be on the district slate, and it needs to bring its A-game every week.