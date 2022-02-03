Longview High School discovered multiple athletic paths for the next two school years during the 2022-2024 University Interscholastic League alignment announcement on Thursday morning.
Longview remained in District 7-5A Division I for the second straight football alignment, but will face a new combination of teams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Lobos are still matched up with McKinney North, West Mesquite and rival Tyler High, and will also face rival Lufkin, and a trio from the Metroplex: Forney, Lancaster and North Mesquite.
The district’s departures from the 2020-2022 alignment were Highland Park, Wylie East and Sherman, who will now call 7-6A, 9-6A and 6-5A Division I home respectively.
“I’m glad to be in an eight-team district, so we don’t have an open date during our district schedule, and we only have to find three non-district games,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “We lost three teams in Highland Park, Wylie East and Sherman. We added Lufkin, North Mesquite, Lancaster and Forney.”
“Forney, to my knowledge, we’ve never played them,” he added. “The other teams, we’re a little more familiar with because we’ve played them in district play or the playoffs. When you look at it, there are several playoff teams from last year. It’s going to be a tough district from top to bottom.”
King was originally scheduled to travel to Birdville, but the on-site meeting was cancelled due to the day’s winter weather conditions. Instead, he found out the news when the new athletic regions and districts were released on the UIL website.
“I sat here and waited on the UIL website to pop up the realignment,” said King. “That’s the first time I’ve done this in terms of sitting in front of the computer. I’ve always gone to Birdville to find games. Just a different situation.”
The larger district allowed King to finalize his team’s non-district opponents for the next two seasons faster. Longview has a two-year playing agreement to participate in the THSCA Kickoff Classic in week one. The Lobos will battle McKinney Boyd at McKinney ISD Stadium in the 2022 season opener, and face McKinney High in the first game of 2023. Both seasons will also include back-to-back non-district rivalry matchups with Marshall and Tyler Legacy in weeks two and three respectively.
“It took the willingness of four school districts to work together, so the teams can have games,” King said of how Longview’s non-district schedule was constructed. “I’m really appreciative. That’s the pleasure of this profession.”
The other notable addition for the next two football slates is the return of the Longview/Lufkin rivalry. The Lobos and Panthers have met 84 times on the gridiron, but their 2022 and 2023 district meetings will be the teams’ first matchups since the 2020 season.
“It’s been quite a few years since we’ve been in a district together, but we’ve met in non-district play and the playoffs,” King said of the return of the Lufkin series. “It’s going to be good. I think Longview and Lufkin mirror each other in terms of their athletic programs, how football is played, and the kinds of communities that we represent.”
Longview also found a familiar route for its volleyball and boys and girls basketball programs. The Lobos and Lady Lobos will remain in District 15-5A, and compete with Hallsville, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texarkana Texas High, Tyler High, and Whitehouse. The only district changes were the additions of Tyler High and Whitehouse, and the departure of 15-4A newcomer Sulphur Springs.
The district alignments for other UIL sports will be released at a later date.