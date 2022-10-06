The Longview Lobos were awarded a much-needed bye week after a successful first half of the season, and now their refreshed group is ready to jump back into the tough District 7-5A Division I slate.
Longview spent its bye week practice time building on season success, and working through areas that still need some polishing.
“We always focus on ourselves during open week,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “After a hard-fought and emotional win versus Lancaster, we knew there were some things we needed to work on and fix, and that’s how we went about it. Practices weren’t as long, but they were physical and pretty intense. I thought the kids handled it well.”
Longview faces another challenge in Forney when the season continues during this Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game at Lobo Stadium. The Lobos will bring a 5-0 season record and 2-0 district record to their matchup against a Jackrabbits’ squad that owns a 4-1 season record and 2-0 league record, so the winner will move into first place with four games to play.
There’s a clear battle between the team’s offensive units because Longview has produced 230 points between its first five games, and Forney has surpassed it with 232 points.
Longview has leaned on a group effort so far.
Jordan Allen has produced 740 passing yards, 67 rushing yards and nine passing touchdowns, Taylor Tatum has earned 621 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown, Alijah Johnson has recorded 290 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown, Jalen Hale has added 338 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, and Dakaylen Reese owns 123 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
“Offensively, we’ve been explosive at times, and there are times that we’ve been more ground-oriented,” King said of his team’s offensive production so far. “We gotta be well-balanced.”
Meanwhile, Forney has used a similar approach to become a formidable foe. The Jackrabbits have been guided by Brent Paine’s 734 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, Javian Osborne’s 465 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and five rushing touchdowns, Ronnie Harrison’s 486 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, Kyle Crawford’s 291 passing yards, 136 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns, and Jayden Brown’s 405 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Along with what is expected from Longview’s offensive output, the Lobos are also confident that their dominant defensive side can slow down Forney.
That shutdown unit has only allowed 41 points to opponents in the first five weeks. Ta’Darion Boone has been a force with his 33 tackles, seven pass break-ups, four interceptions, four tackles for loss, two defensive touchdowns, two sacks, one punt block, and one fumble recovery, Omarion Watkins has produced 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack, Daedrion Garrett has earned 32 tackles, three pass break-ups and one fumble recovery, and Chase Smith has added 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass break-ups and one forced fumble.
Forney, in comparison, has limited its foes to 107 points in the first half of the season. Its defensive unit has been boosted by Landry Hopkins’ 53 tackles, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass deflection, and Ky Kennedy’s 38 tackles, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one tackle for loss.
“Forney’s a really good football team,” said King. “They have been in some shootouts. They got a great scheme, and their quarterbacks, skill players and offensive line are good. We gotta be able to stop the run, and not give up explosive plays. And offensively, if it means we gotta match score for score, we gotta match score for score. We’ll do whatever it takes to try and come out of there with a win.”