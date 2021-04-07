To many, Friday’s Class 5A Region II boys soccer final looks like a David vs. Goliath matchup.
Longview views its outing with Frisco Wakeland as simply another contest, and the Lobos aren’t scared of another challenge because they’ve already beaten the odds multiple times in the 2021 postseason.
The Lobos (21-5-1) take on No. 1 ranked Wakeland (21-1-1) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs.
Longview has proved many predictions wrong by winning all its 2021 playoff games up to this point, and its players have embraced the underdog role. The Lobos understand that they’re facing the program that won the 2017 and 2018 UIL 5A state championships, and are look forward to showing their next opponent how they’ve reached this stage.
“They like that idea,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of his team’s underdog role. “It means a lot that my guys understand where they’re at, understand what needs to be done and, up to this point, have refused to let up.”
Longview also has the necessary fight to continue in the postseason, something that won’t be reflected in this season’s soccer polls. That’s because the program has enjoyed remarkable highs during a record-breaking year, like its first trip to the UIL regional semifinal and regional championship and its second ever 21-win campaign.
“It is considerably improved because I was very concerned about how we were going to match up with Frisco,” Wright said of the confidence in his team going into Friday’s regional final. “But, our kids find a way to come through and they raise their game to that. When I say this is a team that’s now in the finals, not just the semifinals, my kids know what that means. This is going to require an even bigger feat than what we just pulled off. So, with all due respect to the Frisco schools and all credit to them, we’re good enough to raise our game again and to get what we want.”
The Lobos’ returning varsity players deserve a lot of recognition for the success so far because they’ve been motivated by the disappointment of not being able to finish what they started during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The feeling was emphasized because the team was rocking and rolling at 17-4-2 and were in a great spot to earn a strong playoff spot and the 11-6A district title when the UIL postseason and final two district games were cancelled.
One of those players is senior captain Chino Rojas, who scored two Longview goals in Tuesday’s 3-2 come-from-behind win against Frisco. Strong play like that has set up a lot of Lobo shot attempts in the last two matches, including early advantages against opponents. A trend like that needs to continue on Friday, especially against a Frisco Wakeland squad that outshot Nacogdoches 14-10 and won 2-0 in the other UIL 5A Region II semifinal on Tuesday.
“It’s the way that we have that chemistry,” said Rojas. “We’ve all been playing together since [we were] four years old and all I can remember is we’ve always been driving to win. We’ve always had that connection. We finally get to show it in high school.”
“Biggest motivation has to be breaking the records,” he continued. “Coach Wright has been here for 20 years and he’s just now getting to break the records with us. That’s special to us.”
Longview’s road to the regional finals has included wins over Tyler (4-0), Joshua (2-0), Sulphur Springs (3-1) and Frisco. Wakeland’s patch included wins over Rock Hill (3-1), Adamson (7-0), R.L. Turner (2-2/shootout win) and Nacogdoches.