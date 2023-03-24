Longview’s Robert Blandburg earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Blandburg averaged 10.7 points, eight rebounds, one steal and 1.2 blocks per game for the Lobos, who finished with a 26-8 record and playoff wins over Nacogdoches (52-34) and Crandall (48-40) before falling to Lancaster (52-42) in the regional quarterfinals.
Mount Pleasant teammates Payton Chism and Kelcey Morris shared Most Valuable player honors. Tyler’s Ashad Walker was named the district’s offensive MVP, and Newcomer of the Year honors went to Carter Chism of Mount Pleasant.
Joey Chism of Mount Pleasant was named Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Kendall Mitchell, Longview; Dealyn Evans, Pine Tree; Anthon McDermott, Hallsville; Luke Cheatham, Hallsville; Reggie Webster, Mount Pleasant; Kai Price, Mount Pleasant; Montrell Wade, Tyler; GiKovian McCoy, Marshall; DeCarlton Wilson, Whitehouse; Damon Augustus, Texas High.
SECOND TEAM
Davis Justice, Longview; Chris Head, Longview; Cameron Spencer, Pine Tree; C.J. Gilliam, Tyler; Bryson Hawkins, Whitehouse; Keller Smith, Whitehouse; Jaishua Brown, Tyler; Kyler Smith, Mount Pleasant; Ryan Knox, Marshall; Alex Orr, Texas High.