Longview and Pine Tree wrapped up the first half of District 15-5A play on Friday with the latest meeting of their El Clásico soccer series. The Lobos scored a goal in both the first and second half to overcome an early battle with the Pirates in a 2-0 home district victory.
The Lobos improved their season record to 12-2-3 and district mark to 5-0-1, while the Pirates dropped to 5-6-2 and 2-3-1 respectively. Both teams have six district games remaining this season.
“This game is always a tough game because it’s crosstown rivals,” Longview head soccer coach James Wright said. “As long as I have been here, it’s always been a big deal. So, it’s nice to get a win here at home.”
Longview attacked as early as the opening minutes of the match, but it took some time to push the soccer ball past the Pine Tree goalkeeper. That’s because Octavio Jacquez did a great job guarding the Pirate net, and he recorded his first save of the match at the 38:23 mark.
But, even with Jacquez’s protection, the Lobos kept striking until they broke through. That trend began with Diego Enriquez’s near-make on a header attempt at 37:20, and Chance Williams followed with a left miss at 36:30.
Pine Tree finally had a look at the Longview goal with 33:45 remaining in the first half, but the ball rolled left of the target.
Longview nearly scored when Jared Zuniga’s shot barely flew over the Pine Tree goal at the 31:45 mark. Over the next three minutes, Enriquez and Alex Flores’ shots were unsuccessful, and Frederick Acosta’s shot attempt resulted in a Jacquez save, but the score still didn’t change.
Longview continued to attack, and it eventually led to Karsten Guerra’s goal with 8:23 remaining until intermission. That was preceded by Acosta, Williams and Enriquez misses between the 15:00 and 9:05 marks, and Jacquez’s saves at 18:42, 15:29 and 11:55.
The Lobos were still aggressive in the opening minutes of the second half. Jesus Munoz’s header was off target with 37 minutes remaining in the match, and Zuniga followed with a shot that collided with the right side of the Pine Tree net. They also had opportunities at 39:50 and 32:18, but Jacquez earned two more saves.
Longview's Erik Torrez was also sharp on defense with important saves at the 34:45 and 17:30 marks of the second half to keep Pine Tree off the scoreboard.
The Lobos struck gold again, like one half of the color on their jerseys. This time, Zuniga found the net on a shot attempt to make it a 2-0 home team advantage at the 23:05 mark of the second half.