Longview followed Thursday’s 3-3 tie against rival Tyler Legacy with a 3-0 win over North Forney on Friday afternoon at Lobo Stadium on day two of the Lobo Invitational.
The Lobos overcame a slow start to match their scoring total from the day before, and finished with three different scorers for the second straight day. They improve their season record to 5-0-2 and Lobo Invitational mark to 1-0-1.
Now, Longview will prepare for a 10 a.m. Saturday tournament meeting with Jacksonville at the Soccer Complex.
“We started a little slow,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of his team’s performance on Friday. “I think the tendency after a really intense game came down a notch. It took some time to get going again. I was a little frustrated early on, but we found our feet in the end.”
The Lobos were on the attack with 30 minutes to play in the first half, but Alex Flores’ attempt at the North Forney goal rolled right. Less than a minute later, he tried again, but this shot sailed over the Falcons’ net.
North Forney’s goalkeeper also prevented a Longview score when he recorded a save with 24:37 remaining in the half.
The Falcons had a look at the Longview goal with 19:38 to play before intermission, but their attempt soared over the net.
Edgar Mata, Karsten Guerro and Osvaldo Marquez had good Longview shot attempts with 17, 16 and 12 minutes remaining in the first half, but North Forney’s defense kept the Lobos off the scoreboard until the closing minutes of the first half.
Jesus Munoz’s score finally broke the tie with seven minutes remaining, and Marquez’s goal with 5:20 left gave the home Lobos a 2-0 lead before halftime.
“At that point, everything’s changed,” Wright said of his team’s scoring outburst. “It allows us to make some changes and relax a bit. We got to play everybody, and that’s always a nice feeling for me.”
Longview tried to extend that margin in the opening minute of the second half, but North Forney recorded another save to prevent another score.
But, the Lobos broke through again with Flores’ goal to make it a 3-0 game with 33:29 remaining.
North Forney once again had a look at the Longview net with 26 minutes to play, but the Falcons’ attempt flew past the target.
Longview spent a lot of time attacking down the stretch, and attempted seven shots between the 19 and 11-minute marks of the half.
Following a Falcons’ save on a Lobo shot with eight minutes remaining, the host program attempted four more strikes between the six and one-minute marks.
“That’s what good teams do,” Wright said of his team’s late attacking on Friday. “We were trying to keep their goal under pressure.”