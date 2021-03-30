MESQUITE — It was worth the wait for Longview, even if Tuesday’s playoff match induced a little stress.
Freddie Acosta broke a scoreless draw against Joshua with just 8:52 to play in a Class 5A area round soccer playoff game at Frasier Stadium and Chino Rojas added an insurance goal five minutes later to advance the Lobos to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012 — and for just the fourth time in school history.
It also was the team’s sixth consecutive shutout.
Longview (19-5-1) dominated a majority of the game, putting 19 shots in the vicinity of the goal and requiring Owls keeper Mario Miranda to make seven saves. A tough Lobos midfield stymied Joshua (18-7-1) the entire first half toward five total shots.
But things got dicey after the first 40 minutes with Joshua getting arguably the best two looks ahead of Acosta’s game-winning goal.
Goalkeeper Erik Torrez had to work quickly to knock Deaven Connelly’s free kick out of play after a surprise deflection and swat down an even faster shot from the penalty area in a five-minute span.
That was as close as the Owls got, however, as Longview began mustering more sustained counterattacks that resembled their first-half dominance of the match.
The turning point came on a series of corner kicks attempted by Diego Enriquez inside the final 12 minutes as Joshua searched for its own second wind. Enriquez’s first two kicks made Owls keeper Mario Maranda dance through traffic, but his third perfectly aligned with Acosta’s head just about five yards from the goal line.
Rojas’ goal removed all doubt with just 3:19 to play.
The Lobos attackers and midfielders applied pressure against Joshua throughout the first half, culminating with 13 total shots around the vicinity of the Owls’ goal and requiring four saves by Miranda. Joshua had very few promising possessions in the same span and never got off a final touch to test Torrez.
Jesus Ramirez appeared to give Longview the opening goal of the match on a header finish from Fransisco Hernandez. The goal was nullified on an offsides call.
Jonathan Castanon got Miranda to jump on a 20-yard free kick opportunity the keeper absorbed into his midsection and a header attempt by Rojas grazed the crossbar before rolling over the goal and out of play.
Longview, the champion of District 15-5A, will face either Red Oak or district foe Sulphur Springs in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs at a time, date and location to be coordinated between the winning schools.
LADY LOBOS
Longview and Joshua battled to a 0-0 deadlock after regulation play and two overtimes, and Joshua won the shootout on the 12th shooter to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
“We had chances, but it just wasn’t meant to be tonight,” Lady Lobo head coach Ronald Bellamy said. “It was a tough fought game. I hated to see this season come to an end. These girls played their tails off tonight and all season.”
The Lady Lobos end the year with a 20-4-1 record. Joshua moves on the playoffs with a 13-3-7 mark.