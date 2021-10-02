Longview rolled to a 35-point first half, and added 21 points in the second half to beat UIL 7-5A Division I district foe Wylie East 56-0 at Lobo Stadium on Friday night.
The Lobos are now 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in UIL 7-5A Division I district play. They also extend their current win streak to five games.
“It was big,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of Longview’s complete team effort on Friday. “[Wylie East] worked about half the first quarter clock. We got the pick six, got the ball back, and the defense started getting stops. Thought we played well. Did what we’re supposed to do.”
Wylie East had the first offensive drive of the game, but Longview’s defense stopped the Raiders in their tracks with Willie Nelson’s 63-yard pick six return for the go-ahead 7-0 score at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter.
Longview finally got the ball after its defense forced a Wylie East three-and-out. The Lobos turned to their run game to grow their lead, and ultimately finished with 201 yards on the ground. Jarrett Lewis wrapped up their first two drives of the game with touchdown runs of one and 15 yards to make it a 21-0 game at the 9:14 mark of the second quarter. Along with his two scores, he finished with five carries for 45 yards by halftime.
Chase Smith then made a play for the Longview defense when he recorded an interception. That set up Taylor Tatum’s first of two touchdown runs in the game, which was a 20-yard score that made it 28-0 at the 6:37 mark of the second period.
“The run game’s important every week,” said King. “If you can run the football, it sure opens up a bunch of other stuff. When you can do that, things normally work out pretty good.”
Then, the Lobos turned to their passing game. Jordan Allen found Jalen Hale on a 22-yard touchdown connection to make it a 35-0 game with 2:24 left in the first half. Allen finished his 8-of-10 passing performance with 169 yards and a touchdown pass.
Allen also connected with Amarian Hamilton, who finished the game with two catches for 57 yards. Additionally, Victor Bush had one reception for 46 yards.
The second half was more of the same. Tatum’s second score of the game continued Longview’s attack. He scored from five yards out to make it 42-0 at the 9:59 mark of the third quarter. He finished the game with seven carries for 51 yards.
Toward the end of the period at the 1:38 mark, Kentraevion McFarland added a seven-yard score to make it 49-0.
Longview then extended its scoring streak to 16 consecutive quarters when Isailynn Taylor found the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 56-0 at the 6:07 mark of the fourth.
Chase Smith finished with 10 tackles, and a forced fumble to go along with his interception. Kaden Books had nine tackles and a sack, and Xaryus Sheppard had two sacks.
The Lobos now turn their attention to next Friday’s road district game at Highland Park. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wylie East, on the other hand, will host McKinney North at the same time.