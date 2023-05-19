Longview trained hard and progressed over the past month of spring football practice, and saw different results play out during Monday night’s Green/White Game at Lobo Stadium.
“I thought as a whole it was a pretty good scrimmage for us,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “It was physical.”
“There were times we executed well on both sides of the ball, and of course there were times we didn’t,” he added. “I’m a little disappointed in the procedure penalties and the fumbled snaps from an offensive standpoint, and defensively some misalignments. It’s typical stuff you go through in the spring. The big thing is we came out of it healthy for the most part, and [we’re] headed to the summer.”
Longview is working to fill an open quarterback job that was last held by Henderson State signee Jordan Allen during the 2022 high school football season, and it has a better understanding of the 2023 contenders after the completion of spring.
Maverick Rowe had a strong start to Friday’s scrimmage because he completed early passes to DaKaylen Reese, Makhi Stewart and Kelvin Washington before Da’Morrion Williams heated up late with a touchdown pass to Caden Williams, and other completions to Jailynn Taylor, Isaiah Horton, Jace Peterson and Da’Kayden Carter.
Both quarterbacks also showed that they can step into a dual-threat role during their multiple carries.
“We’re still not decided on that position and who will be the guy,” King said of the quarterback situation. “We were better at the end [of spring] than when we started, and that was the main goal. I think both of the younger guys made big strides [after] being in the varsity huddle, calling plays, communicating to teammates, and going out and executing the play.”
Andrew Tutt is the other man in the mix. He didn’t participate in Monday’s event due to his involvement in Longview baseball’s preparation for the week’s regional quarterfinal against Hallsville, but he contributed in other ways this spring.
“Not having Andrew out there sets him back a little bit, but that’s part of it when you got kids that are playing multiple sports,” said King. “All of [the quarterbacks] were able to get some work done during the athletic period, so it’s not like he didn’t get any. You still like to see how he would perform in an 11-on-11 situation in game speed.”
Longview also missed 2024 four-star running back recruit Taylor Tatum to the same baseball obligations on Monday, but it might’ve found the necessary depth to back him up for the upcoming campaign. Alex Hawkins led the charge with a rushing touchdown, and Buster Mumphrey, Jonathan Lee, Kelvin Washington, Devion Jackson and Mason Lundy also made plays on the ground.
“I feel like running back can be a strength of this football team,” said King. “Taylor Tatum wasn’t out there. We know what he can do.”
“We have depth and skill there,” he added. “There were some surprises at running back this spring. I thought we had great things out of Buster Mumphrey. Jonathan Lee, he had a good spring. Alex Hawkins did some good things for us at running back as well. Everybody brings something different to the table.”
Another opportunity that’s up for grabs is kicker after the departure of Howard Payne signee Michael Fields, but Longview might’ve found his replacement in John Monsivais. He made two field goals and two extra point attempts in Monday’s scrimmage.
“John’s a talented kid,” said King. “He can handle the kicking and punting duties.”
“The two field goals, I thought were important,” he added. “We needed to see him kick a few in that situation. He came through with both kicks.”
The other phase of the game also stepped up to slow down offensive playmakers.
“I was pleased with the defense all spring,” said King. “We have a good idea where we are defensively.”
“I thought [defensive end] Isaiah Horton had a good spring,” he continued. “Chris Wilder is back from basketball. He didn’t play football last year, but he got better as the spring went on. At the linebacker level, Kasen Brooks is a young, talented kid that played some varsity ball last year. He can run. Jayden Howard [also] had a good spring.”
Considering all the performances on Monday and throughout the spring, Longview understands that it has remained on the track for the 2023 fall season.
“I’d say we’re on schedule,” said King. “Now, we gotta sit back and evaluate the video from the spring, and see what tweaks we need to make.”