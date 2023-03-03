Longview High School’s football program has used a longtime offseason event known as Iron Man to prepare for the future, and continued its 20-plus year tradition this week.
“We started this back in 2000 when we first got here,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of the history of the event. “We wanted something to be a competition for our offseason.”
185 Lobo freshman, sophomore and junior football players pursue points during the week-long challenge. The lowest final scores are considered the best, and will put individuals in the running for the Iron Man Award at the team's end of the year banquet, and the recognized Top 11 group.
This year, program players pushed themselves in 10 different competitions during their athletic period. They first participated in the 20-yard dash, broad jump, and 5-10-5 pro-shuttle at the turf game field last Monday. Then, they moved to the high school weight room for the bench press and incline bench press on Tuesday, the clean and front squat on Thursday, and the deadlift on Friday.
They will ultimately wrap up this year’s event with Monday’s back squat and vertical jump at the same site.
“The kids have an opportunity to see where they stack up on 10 events,” King said of Iron Man. “We tally up all the points, and see who’s our top Iron Man winner, who’s in the top 11 overall, and who topped their position.”
Coach King has noticed a lot of benefits over the years, and they have played a role in the program's success.
“This is a big part of where we build our team,” King said of Iron Man. “We [also] see the growth of our team both physically and mentally, and [in] maturity and togetherness.”
Iron Man has been around so long that King and his coaching staff can look at results from different years, and establish the necessary plan for the season ahead.
“2018, we were state champions, and we had this number of kids running under five-flat,” said King. “[We can] compare the numbers on test results from prior years. A lot of times, there is a connection to the overall team speed and strength, and where we're at as a program.”
Longview’s Iron Man event has also gone through different phases since the original event took place right after the new millennium.
“Some of the lifts or events have changed throughout the years, but we still have a pretty competitive environment,” King said of the gradual progression of his program's Iron Man session.
King wants the event to continue to affect his program’s success, so he still uses the insight of his colleagues to develop the best version of the format each year.
“That’s always left to the strength coach,” King said of how Longview’s Iron Man reached its current state. “We had four [previous] strength coaches since I’ve been here. Clark Orren’s the fifth. They all have a different twist to it, which we allow.”
“Instead of the 40-yard dash, we run the 20-yard dash,” he added. “That’s a deal that we made since we got so many kids involved in track and baseball. It lessens the risk of a pulled muscle.”
Even with all the variations, the event’s focus hasn’t changed. It continues to challenge and develop football players, find hidden gems, and evaluate the current roster.
“I want to see them continue to compete at a high level,” said King. “There are always going to be some surprises in our Top 11.”
That hard work will pay off in the form of season-long results, and the players will also be rewarded after everything concludes next week.
“Probably the highlight that everyone wants to talk about is the day after we finish the competition,” said King. “We have what we call Lobo Games [on Thursday]. It’s a competition with two teammates matched up, and there are going to be seven events. They compete to see who can win the head-to-head competition.”
“It’s a fun day,” he added. “We end that with a big chicken and sausage gumbo that we feed the kids. They look forward to that. It kind of puts a bow on it.”