HUMBLE - Ronald Woods launched a three-run home run to lead the way for the Lobos, Campbell Williams earned a save and chipped in with a couple of hits and two RBI and Longview completed a Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff sweep over Porter on Saturday wit ha 5-4 win.
The Lobos (17-14) won the opening game of the series at home on Thursday in 3-2, walk off fashion.
Porter ends the season wit ha 22-11-1 record.
Kieffer Doxey went four innings on the mound and earned the pitching win for Longview. He struck out five, walked three and gave up three earned runs. Williams, who got the Game one win for the Lobos on Thursday, pitched the final three innings. he struck out four, walked one and gave up three hits.
Woods finished the day 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Williams and Jordan Allen were both 2 for 4 at the dish, and Taylor Tatum was 1 for 3 with a stolen base and a run scored.
The Lobos will take on Corsicana in the area playoffs next week. Details on that matchup will be released later.
Corsicana also swept its bi-district series, defeating McKinney North 2-0 and 4-2.