Longview football is always the game in town when the calendar flips to Texas high school football season, but its 2022 season is going to be a special one for a variety of reasons.
On one hand, the Lobos face high expectations, and they’re ready to give their fans a year to remember.
Soon after I arrived at the Longview News-Journal in April 2021, sports editor Jack Stallard looked ahead and told me that he had a special feeling about Longview’s 2022 football team.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football arrived at a similar conclusion when it published its 2022 season predictions. The statewide magazine has the Longview Lobos winning the Class 5A Division I state championship in December.
There’s plenty of work ahead to defend a prediction like that, but Longview proved in its 2021 run to the Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal and 2022 summer run to the 7-on-7 State Tournament that it has the necessary pieces to earn its third football state championship since 1937 and its second since 2018.
The roster is headlined by four-star receiver recruit Jalen Hale and four-star running back recruit Taylor Tatum, as well as a loaded secondary that includes Ta’Darion Boone, Willie Nelson, Chase Smith, Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett, Jaiden Simmons and Jakevyon Curry.
There are also quality options at the quarterback position between Jordan Allen, Landyn Grant, Andrew Tutt and Maverick Rowe, a notable offensive lineman in Jax Norman, a defensive stopper in Jeremiah Rougely, and a reliable kicker/punter in Michael Fields.
All of those players and more will need to continue to step up in games to advance the team to the sixth round of the playoffs.
And that brings me to Longview’s schedule, which is another thing to look forward to. All 10 of the regular season games will occur under Friday Night Lights, which is the ideal day and time for Texas high school football teams, coaches and players.
Longview hasn’t faced a slate like that since 2018. That season, as many of you remember, produced a state championship, which the Lobos will be in the running for again in 2022.
The potential repeat of history isn’t the only exciting element of this year’s schedule. Fans are expected to come in droves and fill stands again to watch the latest chapter of their favorite rivalry series.
That starts with Longview’s Sept. 2 non-district home game against Marshall at Lobo Stadium. Not only will it be the 112th meeting between the Lobos and Mavericks, but UIL athletic director Susan Elza is also expected to be on site for one of state’s most-played football series.
Longview will then hit the road for three other rivalry games. The Lobos will travel to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium to play Tyler Legacy in the third and final non-district game of the year on Sept. 9, and will visit the venue again when it battles Tyler on Oct. 28 in the second-to-last District 7-5A Division I contest.
And you can’t forget the highly anticipated meeting with Lufkin - the first since 2020 - which will take place at Angelina County’s Abe Martin Stadium on Sept. 16.
The 2022 season doesn’t kick off until Aug. 26, when Longview travels to McKinney ISD Stadium to face McKinney Boyd in the THSCA Kickoff Classic, but the time is now to prepare for the road ahead.
That’s why Longview players should keep pushing through and maximizing their summer workout experiences. It will be worth it when they look back on it because they have the unique opportunity to leave a personal mark on their Longview football program and experience once-in-a-lifetime moments.