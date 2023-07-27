Players from Longview, Hallsville and Whitehouse landed on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A baseball team.
Hallsville senior relief pitcher Landon Bowden was a first-team selection. Bowden was 5-2 with a 0.78 ERA, four saves, 93 strikeouts and 24 walks in 62.2 innings.
Hallsville junior pitcher Blake Cox and Longview senior shortstop Jordan Allen earned second-team honors.
Cox went 13-1 with a 0.75 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 17 walks and one save in 74.2 innings for the 27-8-1 Bobcats. Allen hit .411 with 51 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, 25 runs, 33 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Whitehouse junior pitcher Michael Dudolski made the third team. Dudolski, a Texas A&M commit, went 12-1 with a 1.26 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 89 innings for the 31-9 Wildcats.
Honorable mention selections were Longview sophomore pitcher Cole Ramey, Hallsville junior shortstop Sawyer Dunagan, Whitehouse junior outfielder Garrett Hayes, Whitehouse senior outfielder Jermod McCoy and Longview junior outfielder Taylor Tatum.
Ramey was 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 30 walks in 70 innings for the 22-18 Lobos. Dunagan hit .350 with 35 hits, 29 runs, two home runs, three doubles, three triples, 24 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 29 walks. Hayes hit .468 with 52 hits, 36 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 29 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. McCoy, an Oregon State football signee who won two gold medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in the triple jump and long jump, hit .438 with 50 hits, 41 runs, two home runs, 14 doubles, 31 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and a 1.000 fielding percentage. Tatum, who has committed to play baseball and football at Oklahoma, hit .350 with 41 hits, 31 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 24 stolen bases and 20 RBIs.
Magnolia West pitcher Caylon Dygert was chosen as the Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior right-hander was 14-0 with a 0.47 ERA in leading the Mustangs to a state championship. He also batted .336 with 20 runs batted in. He also played catcher, throwing out nine runners and picking off another.
Travis Earles, who led Magnolia West to a 36-5 record and the Class 5A state title, was named the Coach of the Year.
Jorvorskie Lane Jr., son of former Lufkin High School, Texas A&M and NFL running back Jorvorskie Lane, was a second-team selection. The freshman catcher for Fort Worth Wyatt hit .493 with 34 hits, 51 runs, six home runs, six doubles, seven triples, 23 RBIs and 32 walks.