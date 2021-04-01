LINDALE - Longview and Sulphur Springs met on the pitch for the third time this season, hooking up in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal match at Eagle Stadium.
Entering the match, the Lobos had already earned a pair of 1-0 victories against the Wildcats. They added a 3-1 overtime win to complete the three-game season sweep of their district foe.
The Lobos (20-5-1) improve to 15-0-1 in their last 16 matches, and advance to play Friday's Frisco/Frisco Centennial winner on Monday or Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
It is the first time the Longview boys soccer program has qualified for the UIL regional semifinal.
Sulphur Springs ends the year with a 17-11-1 record.
"It's no different than what it's been really," Longview boys soccer coach James Wright said of his team's preparation for a new postseason stage. "It's just to keep rolling. We come out and try to score goals and we've done a pretty good job defending our goal. We just plan to keep on coming. Keep the train rolling. Those guys want to win. They're not ready for their season to be over just yet."
Longview's aggressiveness showed in the early part of the match. Because of that, the Lobos dominated the time of possession and nearly took the first lead of the match on multiple first half opportunities. That trend continued in the second half. Twelve minutes after halftime, Longview had a similar miss to one of its first half attempts when the ball barely flew over the goal.
Then, the Sulphur Springs goalie slid to prevent another near-make for Longview. Chance Williams followed with a good look at the goal with about 15 minutes left in regulation and Diego Enriquez had a shorter attempt two minutes later. Freddie Acosta launched the ball for another high miss with about five minutes to play.
And the teams saved their best for last.
Sulphur Springs jumped ahead with the go-ahead goal at the 3:38 mark and Longview's Arturo Gurrola followed with the match-tying free kick at the 1:52 mark. That advanced the teams to extra time and the competitiveness continued.
Chino Rojas had a great look with nine minutes left in the second overtime, but his miss was followed by Freddie Acosta's make with 7:44 left, which gave Longview its first and final lead of the night. And Williams topped the Lobos' come-from-behind win with another goal at the 1:35 mark.
"We worked really hard through the whole game and we just didn't get that bit of luck" Wright said of his team's comeback. "Then, once they scored and we realized what we were about to let it slip away, we turned it on a little bit more. And boy, that late goal was something. My guys were so determined to fight their way back. It was the best performance, like heart-wise that we've had all year. So, I'm thrilled. Absolutely delighted with the performance in the end."