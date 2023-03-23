DIBOLL – Longview had to battle Kingwood Park and the windy conditions in its 2023 boys soccer playoff opener at Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium on Thursday night, and ultimately pushed through for a come-from-behind 2-1 win.
The Lobos improved their current season record to 18-6, and advanced to play Ennis in next week’s Class 5A area round, while the Panthers finished the campaign with a 12-6-2 mark.
“We worked hard, and got what we deserved in the end,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said after his team’s win on Thursday. “It was a difficult [Kingwood Park first half] goal to let in because we played pretty well up to that point and controlled most of the game. To get the one back before halftime was really important for us. The second half was a lot harder than I thought, but we struck to the plan.”
Longview was aggressive early when Alex Flores attempted a bicycle kick at the 37:20 mark of the first half, and Stephen Gaskin’s header soared over the goal 85 seconds later.
Karsten Guerra also a drilled a Lobo shot from the right side of the pitch at the 31:53 mark, but the ball ultimately landed in the hands of Kingwood Park goalkeeper Hunter Keelen.
The Panthers found a scoring opportunity on the other side of the field when Robert Castaneda shot at the net at the 28:18 mark, but Longview goalkeeper Trevor Gant ultimately earned one of his seven saves.
Caleb Medlock eventually gave Kingwood Park a 1-0 lead when he hit the back of the net at the 18:25 mark.
The Panthers tried to build on their momentum before halftime, but Finn Bruce’s header hit the top crossbar at the 9:22 mark, and Alejandro Tristan’s corner kick with eight and a half minutes to play landed in the hands of Gant for another Longview save.
The Lobos then broke through for the game-tying goal. Diego Barbosa drilled the ball into the net after he received a pass from Flores with 4:12 remaining in the half.
They had more opportunities in the second half, but it took some time for their first lead of the night. Barbosa kicked the ball left of the target and hit the top crossbar on an unsuccessful penalty kick attempt, Flores’ straight look at the goal resulted in Keelen save, and Caden Hardison also missed by the 29:55 mark.
But, Longview’s winning score arrived with 8:38 remaining in the match. Flores’ latest assist set freshman Eric Godoy, who pushed the ball past Keelen to give Longview a late 2-1 advantage.
The Lobos’ second score on Thursday also tied the program’s single season goal record of 81, which was set in 2002.