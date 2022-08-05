It is common for eyes across Texas to be locked on the Longview High School football program, and that will still be the case as it enters the season as the top-rated team.
The Longview Lobos are familiar with high expectations, and this year is no different.
Their strong returning lineup will consist of a 2023 four-star receiver recruit in Jalen Hale, a 2024 four-star running back recruit in Taylor Tatum, and an experienced shutdown defense that features senior strong safety Ta’Darion Boone, senior defensive end/outside linebacker Jeremiah Rougely, senior linebacker Kaden Brooks, junior defensive back Willie Nelson, junior cornerback Jaiden Simmons, defensive end Billy Smith, junior defensive back Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett, junior defensive end Xaryus Sheppard, and junior defensive back Chase Smith.
The group realizes how many resources it has this season. That’s why it has already decided to not waste them or allow a preseason top-ranked team position to become an interfering distraction.
“I know the fans are excited, and they should be,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s expectations in 2022. “They are going to be proud of the team that they support.”
“[But] there has not been one word said in this fieldhouse about our preseason ranking,” he added. “Not by a kid or a coach. I’ve been a part of other teams where we get ranked in the top 10, and everybody’s running around here excited and talking about preseason rankings. And all of a sudden, we can’t back it up. That’s what’s different about these kids.”
Instead, Longview athletes are focused on all the work in preseason drills this month and throughout the actual season. They’re not worried about defending a preseason title. They just want to make the most of the road ahead.
“They got a workman’s mentality,” King said of this year’s Longview football players. “They know what’s in front of them. They know every game they play is going to be their opponent’s biggest game of the year. That’s how it is when you play Lobo football. Expectations are always going to be high for this program. The kids have really handled it well. I’m not worried about this crowd getting big-headed."
That should set up productive Longview practice sessions and the necessary results over the next week and a half as the season preparation starts to heat up. The Lobos will participate in their first non-contact activities of the year between Monday and Friday before they refocus for the first full contact day on Saturday.
“We’re going to crank it up Monday,” said King. “We’re excited about it. We got over 90 freshman, and 145 kids with the JV and varsity that should report.”
“The biggest thing [I’m watching for] is what condition we’re in as a team,” he added. “What’s the retention level of our kids in terms of our schemes, and change-ups offensively and defensively from the spring. We’re going to run around in the heat, and try to make sure kids can get adjusted to the setting that they’re in.”
Longview will then turn its attention to its lone tune-up scrimmage against Texas High at Lobo Stadium on Aug. 19, so it can be ready for its trip to the THSCA Kickoff Classic regular season opener against McKinney Boyd at McKinney ISD Stadium on Aug. 26.
“We’re not going to be in mid-season form on day one,” said King. “You gotta progress in stages. We’re going to lay out a plan, and we’ll adjust it from week to week or day to day based on how well the kids handle the information.”