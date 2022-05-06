lobobaseball.jpg
Longview’s Kieffer Doxey, left, and Alton Gatson react to an out on Lufkin’s Kolby Kovar at second base ending the second inning at Lufkin High School on Friday.

 Joel Andrews/The Lufkin Daily News Photo

From Staff Reports

LUFKIN — The Lufkin Panthers put together a trio of two-run innings and rode the shutout pitching of Bebo Hinojosa to open a Class 5A best-of-three bi-district playoff series against the Longview Lobos with a 7-0 win.

Longview (16-10-1) will attempt to keep its season alive on Saturday when the series moves to Lobo Field with a first pitch set for 2 p.m. If the Lobos win game two, a third-and-deciding game would follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

After a scoreless first inning Friday, Lufkin put a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the second with a single, walk, run-scoring bunt and RBI single by Kolby Kovar.

In the third, the Panthers (24-5-1) got two men in scoring position with an error, a walk and a sacrifice bunt, and Hinojosa helped his own cause with a two-run double for a 4-0 lead.

Kovar tripled and scored on an RBI single by Christian Mumphrey in the bottom of the fourth to put the Panthers in front 5-0, and in the bottom of the sixth Sam Flores made it 7-0 with a two-run home run.

The Lobos made some noise in the top of the seventh when Drew Flores and Jordan Allen singled and moved into scoring position on a groundout and a stolen base, but Hinojosa got out of the jam and kept the shutout intact with a strikeout and a flyout.

Hinojosa struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Gabe Flores walked three and gave up two earned runs in three innings for the Lobos. Tucker Gary walked a pair and allowed three earned runs on three hits.

Tatum doubled, Allen singled twice and Gabe Flores had two hits for the Lobos.

