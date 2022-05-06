From Staff Reports
LUFKIN — The Lufkin Panthers put together a trio of two-run innings and rode the shutout pitching of Bebo Hinojosa to open a Class 5A best-of-three bi-district playoff series against the Longview Lobos with a 7-0 win.
Longview (16-10-1) will attempt to keep its season alive on Saturday when the series moves to Lobo Field with a first pitch set for 2 p.m. If the Lobos win game two, a third-and-deciding game would follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.
After a scoreless first inning Friday, Lufkin put a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the second with a single, walk, run-scoring bunt and RBI single by Kolby Kovar.
In the third, the Panthers (24-5-1) got two men in scoring position with an error, a walk and a sacrifice bunt, and Hinojosa helped his own cause with a two-run double for a 4-0 lead.
Kovar tripled and scored on an RBI single by Christian Mumphrey in the bottom of the fourth to put the Panthers in front 5-0, and in the bottom of the sixth Sam Flores made it 7-0 with a two-run home run.
The Lobos made some noise in the top of the seventh when Drew Flores and Jordan Allen singled and moved into scoring position on a groundout and a stolen base, but Hinojosa got out of the jam and kept the shutout intact with a strikeout and a flyout.
Hinojosa struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Gabe Flores walked three and gave up two earned runs in three innings for the Lobos. Tucker Gary walked a pair and allowed three earned runs on three hits.
Tatum doubled, Allen singled twice and Gabe Flores had two hits for the Lobos.