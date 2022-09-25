Longview cruised through the first four games of the 2022 season, and used Friday’s mid-season test to prepare for the rest of the year.
The Lobos overpowered their first four opponents, but they had to hold off a feisty Lancaster team in Friday’s 21-13 District 7-5A Division I home victory at Lobo Stadium.
“It didn’t hurt us,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of the battle his team was involved in on Friday. “Fortunately, we were able to come out here with a win.”
Longview had produced a 209-28 combined scoring edge against McKinney Boyd, Marshall, Tyler Legacy and Lufkin to earn an impressive 4-0 start to the season. The Lobos had also defended their Class 5A Division I number one ranking by scoring in the first 16 quarters of the year, and trailing for a total of two minutes and 54 seconds during that time.
Even with all the early season success, Longview couldn’t ignore the Lancaster challenge in week five. The Lobos knew what the Tigers were capable of because they had to hold them off in the 2020 and 2021 Class 5A Division I area round playoff games to advance in those postseasons.
“We both got pretty good football teams,” King said of the squads in Friday’s matchup. “I told [Lancaster assistant athletic director and head football coach] Leon [Paul] before the game we’ll [probably] see each other in the third or fourth round [of this year’s playoffs].”
Longview found itself in a similar duel with Lancaster when it didn’t find immediate success, was kept off the scoreboard in the first quarter, and trailed on two occasions for a total of 22 minutes and 15 seconds. The Lobos ultimately leaned on reliable roster positions and recent success to push through their early struggles, and extend their current win streak.
On one front, the Lobos hit the ground running with leading rusher Taylor Tatum. He broke free for a 37-yard touchdown to give his team its first lead of the game with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter, and later added a three-yard insurance score with 59 seconds left in the fourth to grow the gap to eight points. He eventually finished the game with 188 rushing yards.
Longview also turned to its defense to slow down Lancaster’s fast-paced offense. The unit didn’t allow a Tigers’ score after halftime and won the second half turnover battle. Ta’Darion Boone played a big role because he produced a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter. He picked off Jaquavius Pipkin’s pass attempt to the end zone at the 9:29 mark of the period, and stepped up again when he interfered with Carter Jones’ last-ditch effort on the final play of the game.
“I think it says what they’re about,” King said of his team’s bounce back ability on Friday. “They’re a tight-knit football team. [Our players] faced adversity, and found a way to overcome it. We didn’t let [Lancaster] in the end zone too often. That was huge, and we got a turnover there at the end to really seal the deal.”
Longview now has a better idea of the areas that it needs to improve in, so it plans on focusing in and working on those during its bye week. The 5-0 Lobos want to be in a better position when they return to game action and host another formidable foe in 4-1 Forney at Lobo Stadium on Oct. 7.
“We didn’t play pretty on either side,” King said of Friday’s overall performance. “Defensively, we found a way to get some stops, but we also should’ve gotten off the field a few more times on third down.”