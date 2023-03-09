Longview’s defense is definitely in good hands as it prepares for another football season in 2023, and one of the reasons why is the rising senior safety recruit Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett.
The 2024 prospect impressed with 73 tackles, eight pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during the 2022 high school football season, and a number of college programs have expressed enough interest over the past month to offer him a spot on their future rosters. Texas State started the surge on February 10, and Arkansas State followed two weeks later.
His recruitment went to a new level when his first Power Five opportunity arrived from Boston College on March 1, and it remained hot with three more Division I offers from Weber State, North Texas and Sam Houston State on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It’s amazing,” Garrett said of his recent recruiting stretch. “I’m blessed. I’m proud of all the coaches that recruited me and saw what I could do for a team.”
Garrett will evaluate all his college options over the next 12 months because he wants to find the right fit for all areas of his life, and has already scheduled a couple visits to campuses.
“I’m an education-first type of guy, so a school with a good education and graduation rate, and a school that will prepare me for life after college,” Garrett said of what he’s looking for in his next home.
“It’s going to be a very busy few weekends for me,” he added. “Next week on the 15th, I’m going to Boston College to make spring practice and get a tour of the school. I’m coming down to Texas State on March 25th. After that on April 1st, I’m heading to North Texas. I’m happy to travel and see all the different campuses and facilities.”
Garrett is definitely confident in his abilities, so you can expect him to continue to find success at the high school level with the Longview Lobos, and once he joins the college program of his choosing.
“I can be a coach on the field,” Garrett said of how he fits into any football team he plays for. “I feel like I can be a leader and a quarterback for a defense.”
That will also allow him to embrace larger leadership roles in future seasons as he continues to improve his game and skills.
“I really need to work on me being more of a vocal leader,” Garrett said of one of his current focuses for the next year. “And I need to work on my ball skills. I need to be more ball-hungry and cause more turnovers. Other than that, just getting the squad rolling and ready to go.”
And I would be remiss if I didn’t wrap up this week’s Recruiting Notebook with Garrett’s response to the question that I have always wanted to ask him.
“Everybody knows me by Buddha,” Garrett said of his unique nickname. “It’s something that I’ve always been called since I was little.”
“When I was born, I was a big, fat baby,” he joked. “My mama had the little baby pictures she wanted to set up. They put a blanket over me. My mom was like, ‘You look like a Buddha’. Then, they started calling me that, and it’s always stuck.”
TAYLOR TATUM
2024 Longview running back recruit Taylor Tatum’s 1,889 rushing yards, 160 receiving yards, and 36 total touchdowns during the 2022 season continue to impress college football programs. He received back-to-back Power Five opportunities from Miami and UCF on March 6 and 7.
His 37 other offers have arrived from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, UTSA, Washington, Western Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
LATRAVION ADAMS
2023 Marshall defensive lineman recruit LaTravion Adams committed to Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Tuesday.
He chose that opportunity instead of other offers from East Texas Baptist University, Concordia University (Nebraska), Waldorf University, Texas College, Clarke University, Hendrix College, Wayland Baptist University, Centenary College of Louisiana, Wright State University, North American University, College of the Desert, Sul Ross State University, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Graceland University, Mount St. Joseph University, Westminster College, and San Bernardino Valley College.
GEKYLE BAKER
2024 Brownsboro wide receiver recruit Gekyle Baker had a strong week because he announced three more college football opportunities from Kansas State, TCU and Tennessee between March 3 and 8.
Baker earned 51 receptions for 712 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, and also has 10 other offers from Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA.
TRAVIS JACKSON
2024 Tyler Legacy defensive end recruit Travis Jackson received his 11th offer from Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday. He produced 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine quarterback pressures, seven and a half sacks, two pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 2022, and also has other college football opportunities at Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas State, Texas Tech, and UNLV.
CAMERON KELLEY
2024 Chapel Hill wideout recruit Cameron Kelley received his first college football offer from The University of Tulsa on Thursday.
DE’MARION DEWBERRY:
2023 Tyler two-way recruit De’Marion Dewberry found a college home when he committed to Austin College on March 3.
TERRY BUSSEY
2024 Timpson versatile recruit Terry Bussey enjoyed a remarkable Wednesday on the recruiting scene because he received offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss and Stanford.
His list of opportunities also includes Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas State, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Sam Houston State, SFA, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTSA, Vanderbilt.
CALEB HACKLEMAN
2024 Pleasant Grove offensive tackle recruit Caleb Hackleman made a splash when he received an offer from Oklahoma State on March 3, and immediately followed that up with an opportunity at Memphis the following day.
He can also currently consider Austin Peay, Baylor and Texas Tech.
TAMARCUS GRAY
2024 Texas High receiver recruit Tamarcus Gray jumped on the scene with a FBS offer from Sam Houston State on March 1, and continued the stretch with a HBCU opportunity from Jackson State on Monday.