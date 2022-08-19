Longview’s football program faced an important test during its home scrimmage against Texas High at Lobo Stadium on Thursday night, and it provided a roadmap for things to work on before the 2022 Texas high school football season starts next week.
“I think we had a good scrimmage,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “Texas High is a good football team. They were good in the line of scrimmage. That was a good test. And they got good skill people. You can evaluate your football team, where you’re at, and what you need to work on and improve on to win next week.”
The opportunity to face an opponent like the 2021 Class 5A Division II Region III finalist allowed Longview to recognize some areas that it’ll need to improve as it tries to manage the expectations of its top-ranked Class 5A Division I preseason ranking.
“We gotta get better at the little things, and pre-snap penalties are part of the little things,” said King. “We are still a work in progress.”
“The biggest thing that disappointed me was the amount of penalties we had on offense that were pre-snap,” he added. “It was either illegal formation or illegal procedure penalties that called back big plays. Turnovers became a factor, particularly in the live portion of the scrimmage.”
Along with the tasks that were added to its work agenda, there were also glimpses of what Longview’s football team can be in 2022.
“Overall, I thought we got in good work,” said King. “Our defense, they sure got a lot of conditioning, and a lot of snaps in the live portion.”
“Taylor Tatum did a good job running the ball, and [Alijah] AJ [Johnson] early on did what we were asking him to do,” he added. “Brandavion Steverson did a good job running the football and catching the ball in the backfield. Jordan [Allen], I thought played well. Defensively, Omarion Watkins was playing well inside for us, and he played a lot of snaps. Kaden Brooks showed up good for us at linebacker, and I thought for the most part our secondary got aligned properly.”
Longview knows its potential this fall, and immediately went to work on Friday to continue its season preparation process. That included weight lifting and video sessions, so the team can be in its best form for the THSCA Kickoff Classic on Aug. 26. The Lobos will travel to McKinney ISD Stadium for a 7 p.m. regular season opener matchup with McKinney Boyd.
“That’s over,” King said of his team’s recent matchup with Texas High. “It’s all eyes on McKinney Boyd for the season opener. I think we’ve had a couple good weeks of work."