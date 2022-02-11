Longview junior receiver Jalen Hale earned second team honors, and four Lobo teammates picked up honorable mention status on Friday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Football Team for the 2021 season.
Lobo defensive lineman Jesse Fairchild, linebackers Devean Isaac and Jeremiah Rougely and defensive back Willie Nelson were honorable mention picks on the elite team, which was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Marshall's Buck Buchanan was named the 5A second team kicker and was an honorable mention pick as a punter.
Mount Pleasant defensive lineman Tre Emory was also an honorable mention selection.
Hale hauled in 50 passes during his junior season, scoring 14 touchdowns and finishing with 1,154 receiving yards.
Fairchild finished with 41 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss. Isaac had 111 tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a blocked kick. Rougely recorded 66 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a blocked kick and Nelson finished his sophomore season with 76 tackles, eight interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, four tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.
Buchanan was 10-for-16 on field goal attempts and 31-for-33 on extra points, launching 43 of his 55 kickoffs for touchbacks. He also averaged 41 yards per punt on 41 attempts.
Emory recorded 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, a blocked kick, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.
Running back Marquise Collins of College Station was named Offensive Player of the Year, and linebacker Andon Thomas of Liberty Hill was the Defensive Player of the Year. Collins carried 346 times for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 263 yards and three scores. Thomas finished with 237 tackles and 28 tackles for loss.
South Oak Cliff's Jason Todd was named Coach of the Year.