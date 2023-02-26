Opening week baseball tournament action continued with a crosstown showdown between Longview and Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon, and the host Lobos ultimately topped the visiting Panthers 3-1.
“We’re playing really hard,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said after his team's third win in four games. “All low scoring and close games that could go either way. We gotta end the weekend on a real positive.”
Both teams only sent three batters to the plate in the opening inning, but Spring Hill started turning the tide of the game when it powered up the offensive train in the top of the second. Josiah Mackey recorded a single to right field and Trent Thompson followed with a single to left field to give the Panthers a pair of baserunners with no outs in the frame.
The Panthers bounced back from Carson Tidwell’s flyout to left field and Wyatt McFadin’s strikeout because Grant Burton drew a walk to load the bases, and Travis Allen’s RBI walk drove in pinch runner Cayden Rhodes for the first run of the day to make it a 1-0 score.
Both Mackey and Allen provided two Spring Hill hits in the loss.
Longview followed suit in the bottom of the second, and ultimately earned a 2-1 advantage. Kieffer Doxey drew a one-out walk, and scored the game-tying run on a Spring Hill fielding error that also allowed Bryson Denning to reach first and second base.
Denning then advanced to third base during Andrew Tutt’s single to right field, and eventually came home for the go-ahead run when Tutt was thrown out on a steal attempt towards second base.
Tutt ultimately finished with a two-for-three hitting performance in Longview's win.
Spring Hill left five runners on base between the second and third innings, and stranded three more in the top of the fourth when Cayson Wilkins hit into an inning-ending double play.
The Panthers hung tough because starting pitcher Jayson Jordan earned three of his five strikeouts against Longview batters in the bottom of the fourth, but they also stranded their ninth and 10th runners of the game in the top of the fifth, and their 11th and 12th in the sixth.
“Jayson [Jordan] did a great job on the mound,” Spring Hill head baseball coach Garrett Methvin said after his team's loss. “But, we gotta take advantage of opportunities with runners in scoring position.”
Longview eventually put the final touches on its victory in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ronald Woods drew a one-out walk, stole second base, and scored a critical insurance run when Jordan Allen produced a two-out RBI double.
Allen finished the game with a hit and a walk, and Woods walked twice.
LONGVIEW 4, HENDERSON 3: In a late game, the Lobos notched a 4-3 win over Henderson to win the 5-game Championship Tournament bracket with eight points.
The Panthers rallied for a run in the fifth and one in the sixth for the win over the Lions. Both rallies started with two outs.
Leo Rodriguez picked up the win in relief for the Lobos. Brett Gordy started and worked the first five innings on the hill, giving up three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Taylor Tatum doubled, scored a run and had the game-winning RBI. Jordan Allen and Kieffer Doxey added a single and an RBI apiece. Ronald Woods and Bryson Denning both added hits and Detravian Gates started the two-out game-winning rally with a walk - later scoring the winning run.
The Lobos visit Hudson on Monday.
S. HILL 6, BOSWELL 5: Before taking on the Lobos Saturday, Spring Hill rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 6-5 win over Fort Worth Boswell.
Josiah Mackey doubled and Travis Allen and Emory Allen drove in runs for the Panthers. Andrew Grooters struck out one, walked two and allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings. Landon Bartell worked a scoreless, hitless inning, striking out two.