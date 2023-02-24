CADDO MILLS – Friday night’s Class 5A boys basketball area round playoff game between Longview and Crandall was delayed two hours and two minutes due to the late arrival of game officials, but the Lobos eventually earned a 48-40 playoff-advancing win at Caddo Mills High School.
Longview improved its current record to 26-7, and will face Lancaster in its first regional quarterfinal appearance since the 1996-1997 season next week, while Crandall finished its 2022-2023 campaign with a 21-16 mark.
The Lobos bounced back from an early deficit and took a 5-4 lead at the 1:04 mark of the first quarter after Robert Blandburg’s field goal, Kendall Mitchell’s two free throws, and Chris Head’s free throw.
Blandburg finished the night with a Longview-best 11-point performance, Mitchell earned a 10-point outing, and both Head and Da’Morrian Williams followed with seven points.
Crandall finally snapped its drought, and took a 6-5 lead when Marion Linton made a buzzer-beating basket at the end of the period, and the Pirates later grew their advantage to three points after back-to-back Edison Umeh charity stripe attempts at the 7:33 mark of the second quarter.
But, Longview charged back with a 10-2 run to earn a 15-10 lead at the halftime break. Blandburg provided back-to-back field goals, and Head knocked down back-to-back free throws to give the Lobos an 11-8 edge with 3:30 to play in the period.
Crandall’s only response of the stretch occurred when Linton earned a field goal at the 2:34 mark, but Head provided Longview with two free throws 43 seconds later, and Kendric Brown made a basket in the paint to wrap up the surge.
Linton then scored 21 of his game-high 25 points after halftime, but Longview leaned on third quarter three-pointers and fourth quarter free throws to wrap up its latest win.