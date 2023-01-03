Longview left Arkansas with last week’s Camden Fairview Tournament championship, and returned home to Lobo Coliseum for Tuesday night’s District 15-5A boys basketball game against rival Marshall.
The Lobos continued their winning ways as they earned a hard-fought 51-48 victory, and improved their respective season and league marks to 17-2 and 1-1, but there were still notable areas to improve in as they prepare for the season’s final 12 district games.
“Marshall had a lot to do with that,” Longview boys basketball head coach Sam Weaver said of his team’s streaky play during Tuesday’s win. “I thought they had a great game plan coming in. We didn’t adjust to what they were doing.”
A duel is always expected when Longview meets Marshall, and that element was present throughout Tuesday’s contest. The Lobos led the entire game, but the Mavericks kept the game close.
Kendall Mitchell launched the game’s scoring with a three-pointer at the seven-minute mark, and Marshall’s Gikovian McCoy answered with back-to-back free throws to cut Longview’s lead to 3-2 with 5:44 remaining in the frame.
Longview’s Campbell Williams and Marshall’s Ryan Knox traded field goals before Mitchell continued his personal hot streak with two charity stripe attempts, and Marshall’s McCoy countered with a field goal to cut the Lobos’ advantage to 7-6 at the 2:55 mark of the quarter.
Robert Blandburg stepped up with back-to-back Longview baskets to give Longview an 11-6 lead with 1:13 left in the period, but Jamarion Sparks’ buzzer-beating three-ball helped Marshall cut the score to 11-9.
Mitchell finished with a Longview-best 13-point performance, and Blandburg followed with 10 points.
Knox eventually provided the Marshall field goal that tied the score at 11-11 at the 6:49 mark of the second quarter, but Longview answered with an 11-1 run that built up a 22-12 lead with 1:56 remaining in the first half.
Williams provided three field goals during the stretch, Davis Justice drained a shot beyond the three-point line, and Chris Wilder made a two-point shot.
Marshall did narrow the gap again with a late 7-0 run before halftime because Tracie Oney provided a three-pointer, and Torrien Culberson and RJ Johnson were both successful on two free throw attempts.
Longview hung on to a 22-19 lead as the second half began, and scored the first 8 points of the third quarter to build up a 30-19 advantage with 6:11 left in the period.
McCoy started heating up and scored eight of his 18 game points in the period to help the Mavericks cut the Longview advantage to 39-37 before the fourth and final frame.
Oney knocked down two of his four three-points in the third quarter, and provided five more points to keep the Mavs alive late. He ultimately finished with a 14-point outing.
But, Blandburg scored six of Longview’s 12 fourth period points to help the Lobos finish off the victory.
Williams earned an eight-point scoring outing on Tuesday, and both Justice and Chris Head followed with seven points each.
Marshall also received nine points from Knox.