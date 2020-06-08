Infrared thermometers replaced tackling dummies and elbow bumps took the place of high fives as hugs as Longview student-athletes return to campus Monday for the start of involuntary summer workouts.
But throughout the numerous new safety procedures and a different look, the smiles and attitudes were abundant as athletes returned to campus for the first time in 13 weeks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I haven't been around a bigger group of people in a long time so for it to be my team for the first time, it was exciting," senior football player Austin Pencheon said. "It was good to see everyone and I'm glad a lot of people showed up to work.
"This is really important for us to make up the lost time. One of the big things around here is discipline so we've got to listen to our coaches and take care of business."
Longview athletic director John King said that of nearly 300 male and female student athletes, none were sent home due to their temperature check or pre-workout screening questionnaire.
Athletes arrived to one of three hand-washing stations set up throughout campus, had their temperature checked and then checked in prior to a workout that involved groups and different stations.
"I think it was a good day," King said. "We'll make a couple of adjustments to expedite the process a little bit but that was expected coming in. We had a great plan with safety as the top priority and everyone handled the procedures really well. We had great attitudes all around and everyone was excited to get back."
It was a slow day, as expected, as athletes returned to action for the first time in a while. Groups moved from Lobo Stadium for conditioning to weight rooms for light lifting. Hand-washing stations and sanitizer were readily available throughout.
"Safety, obviously, was the top priority and always will be but we wanted them to enjoy it a little bit too," King said. "It's been 13 weeks and we want them to come back tomorrow and the next day. Our workout was basic and that will evolve. Some hadn't done a whole lot while we were out and some were itching to do more. It'll be a gradual return to shape but I was really pleased with the attitude."
Monday was big for everyone involved, coaches and athletes, King said, as a sense of normal or the 'new normal' returned.
"This is Lobo Nation and that's how we battle past everything -- together," he said. "No matter what it is, we all know who we're representing -- our families, our community, our school and our team, that Lobo brand and it was great to see so many smiles and great attitudes as we work through this together."