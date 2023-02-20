Both Longview High School soccer teams won thrillers on Friday to keep pace in the District 15-5A soccer race.
The Lobos pulled out a 3-2 overtime victory at home against Mount Pleasant, while the Lady Lobos finished regulation play and two overtimes in a 0-0 deadlock at Mount Pleasant before winning a shootout, 4-2.
BOYS
Longview fell behind after 25 minutes when Mount Pleasant scored on a penalty kick, but the Lobos tied things 10 minutes into the second half when Parker Kelsey connected on a pass from Alex Flores.
The Tigers regained the lead with 12 minutes left, but the Lobos equalized on an Alex Flores goal with 2:07 left.
Just 25 seconds into the overtime period, Azael Ramirez fired home what prove to be the winning goal as the Lobos improved to 12-4 overall and 6-1 in district play.
The Lobo JV notched a 2-0 win.
Longview will visit Tyler on Tuesday. Tyler and Whitehouse are also 6-1 in league play, followed by Mount Pleasant (4-3), Pine Tree (3-4), Texas High (2-5), Hallsville (1-6) and Marshall (0-7).
GIRLS
The Lady Lobos improved to 5-9-2 overall and 4-2-1 in district play with Friday's win. The Lady Lobo JV ran its record to 12-2-1 and 6-0 with a 2-0 win.
The Lady Lobos host Tyler on Tuesday.
Hallsville and Pine Tree are tied atop the league standings at 6-1, followed by Longview (4-2-1), Mount Pleasant (4-2-1), Tyler (3-4), Texas High (2-5), Whitehouse (2-5) and Marshall (0-7).