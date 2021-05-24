Caed Liebengood spent his high school career at Trinity School of Texas and Longview High School. Now, he’s preparing to play for another school in town.
The accomplished basketball player signed with LeTourneau University during Tuesday morning’s signing day ceremony at the foyer of the Longview High School coliseum.
“I have definitely been looking forward to it ever since my first year of high school,” Liebengood said of his signing event. “Always wanted to play college basketball. The day has come. It’s been a great experience.”
“It’s nice to have family be able to come watch the games,” he said of continuing his athletic career in Longview. “I know a lot of people in Longview, so it’s going to be great to stay home.”
Playing for the hometown crowd was a major incentive to commit to the nearby college, but it wasn’t the only thing that sold Liebengood on the opportunity.
“I love the coaching staff,” said Liebengood. “I’ve grown up watching LeTourneau games as a kid. I love their playing style. Overall, it’s a great school.”
Liebengood enjoyed high school success against public and private school competition and is ready to make more noise in college.
As a junior at Trinity School of Texas, he led the Titans to the TAPPS 1A basketball state championship in the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.9 assists, and scored double-digit points against every public school opponent he faced. Some of his notable performances included 40 points against DeKalb, 34 points against Mineola, 28 against New Diana, and 21 against Harmony.
As a senior in the 2020-2021 campaign, he joined the University Interscholastic League as a member of the Longview High School boys basketball program, and averaged 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Lobos.
“I definitely think it will prepare me really well for the next level,” he said of the competition he faced in high school.
Now, he’s turning his attention to his college career. He has the right plan in place to impact his future team’s success.
“Just be the best player I can be,” he said of his focus going into his college athletic career. “Continue to become a better defender, work on my shot, and get stronger and faster for the college level.”
“This summer, I’ll be working hard,” he continued. “Do everything to succeed at the next level.”
Liebengood will play for a LeTourneau squad that underwent a coaching change during the offseason.
James Wallace takes over as head coach after serving seven years as the assistant coach for a YellowJackets team that went 110-64 from 2014-21. LETU advanced to two NCAA Division III Tournaments, won the American Southwest Conference East Division twice, and captured the ASC Championship Tournament title in 2019-20.
The YellowJackets went 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the ASC in a CoVID-pause-centered season. The Jackets qualified for the league postseason tournament for a sixth straight year.
LETU competes in the ASC East Division along with Ozarks, Louisiana College, UT Dallas, ETBU and Belhaven.