Longview had lost two of its previous three district games heading into Friday’s rivalry renewal with Tyler, so it needed a Friday home district finale win at Lobo Stadium to host next week’s Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game against Magnolia.
The Lobos ultimately checked that box and clinched the second seed from District 7-5A Division I with Friday’s 49-0 win against Tyler in the 98th edition of the East Texas rivalry series.
The Lobos improved their season record to 7-3 and their district mark to 4-2. They’re also 52-39-7 in football meetings with Tyler after Friday’s contest.
“Great team win,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “We missed a couple early scoring opportunities. But, we came back out in the second half, got some turnovers, great field positions, the offense punched the scores in, and the defense didn’t allow the end zone to [Tyler]. We also earned an opportunity to play at home next week.”
Longview found its Friday groove by running the ball, and ultimately scored all seven of its touchdowns on the ground.
That trend started in the first half. Longview recorded 141 of its 182 first half offensive yards on the ground. In comparison, Tyler had 53 total first half offensive yards.
Starting quarterback Jordan Allen gave Longview an early 7-0 advantage on his eight-yard touchdown run at the 6:29 mark of the opening quarter. He only finished with two carries for nine yards and a score.
Backup quarterback Joshua Thomas also saw time under center, and kicked off his night with a one-yard touchdown run at the 10:30 mark of the second period to make it a 14-0 game. He ran the ball 11 times for 66 yards and a trio of scores. Additionally, he finished four-of-five passing for 124 yards.
Longview followed the same strategy in its 35-point second half. Isaiah Harris earned a seven-yard touchdown run to make it a 21-0 Lobo lead at the 10:53 mark of the third quarter.
Thomas then scrambled for 23 yards at the 7:02 mark of the third period to make it a 28-0 game, and added a two-yard run to give his team a 35-0 advantage at 6:24.
Jarrett Lewis wrapped up Longview’s 28-point third period with a five-yard touchdown run at the 3:08 mark, and DeKalon Taylor scored the game’s only fourth quarter touchdown on a 63-yard run at 10:25. That was Taylor’s lone carry of the night, while Lewis finished with seven for 43 yards and a score.
As important as Longview’s run game was in the scoring department, its defense served the role in keeping Tyler off the scoreboard. The Lobos’ defensive unit ultimately recorded its third shutout of the season, and its first since a 56-0 home win against Wylie East on Oct. 1.
A big part of that was the four turnovers forced on Friday. Willie Nelson recorded an interception in both halves, Chase Smith grabbed a third quarter interception, and the group recovered a late fourth quarter fumble.
“We played well tonight,” King said of Longview’s complete team effort before it turns its attention to the playoff run that starts next week. “Hopefully, we can feed off of it, and go back-to-back with our performances.”