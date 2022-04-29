The Longview baseball team entered Friday’s senior night home district finale against Sulphur Springs with the knowledge there were two paths to a 2022 playoff spot, and ultimately took the easier road.
Longview sealed its postseason fate by getting 11 strikeouts from starting pitcher Gabe Flores in a six and two-third inning start, and three runs from its lineup between the fourth and fifth innings in a 3-0 win.
The Lobos improved their season record to 16-9-1 and district mark to 6-6, and grabbed the fourth and final playoff spot from District 15-5A. They will face rival and District 16-5A champ Lufkin in next week’s Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff round. Details for the matchup will be determined in a few days.
“I’m excited,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said of his playoff-bound team. “The kids worked so hard.”
Both lineups suffered a 1-2-3 start in the game’s opening inning, but the Lobos earned the first baserunners of the outing in the bottom of the second. Flores and Jordan Allen drew back-to-back walks to start the frame, and both stole a base on Matthew Sherman’s wild pitch, but the next three Lobos struck out in a row to end the scoring opportunity.
Sulphur Springs answered with the first two hits of the event. The first one occurred when Dawson Carpenter squeezed out a one-out infield single in the top of the third inning, and Mayer Millsap followed Colby Albritton’s flyout with a single to right field, but Gabe Flores closed out the frame with a forced flyout during Colt Silman’s at-bat.
Ty Stroud then delivered a single to right field in the top of the fourth inning, but the Wildcats were once again kept off the scoreboard.
Longview finally broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth. Connor Cox started the Lobos’ rally with a lead-off walk, advanced to third base on Gabe Flores’ single to right centerfield, and scored on Jordan Allen’s sacrifice fly.
Jarrett Lewis then took the role of Flores’ pinch runner, stole second base, and scored on a fielder’s choice that caused an Allen out at second base, and allowed Landyn Grant to reach first base.
The Lobos added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to grow their lead to 3-0. Kieffer Doxey started the frame with a single to left field, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, moved to third base on Ronald Woods’ sacrifice fly, and scored on Alton Gatson’s sac fly RBI.