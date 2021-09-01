Longview lost its 2021 high school football season opener against Denton Ryan this past Saturday, but the Lobos have a lot to look forward when they play Marshall for the 111th time on Friday.
The state’s fourth-oldest high school football rivalry will continue with Friday's 7:30 p.m. kick, and a large gameday crowd is expected to return to Longview’s Lobo Stadium after last year’s limited capacity.
“We take some things for granted,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “Lobo Stadium is a very special place to play. Last year was an odd year. It wasn’t what we’re used to. We look forward to a packed house. Having our band in the stands, along with our drill team and our cheerleaders, and our ROTC presenting the colors. Celebrating Lobo football and the rivalry with Marshall. There’s no better place to be than Lobo Stadium on a Friday night. Our fans and athletes get a chance to experience that again.”
Coach King studied his team’s performance from Saturday’s 40-7 defeat, and has already implemented important focuses at his team’s practices.
“The big thing is intensity and practice,” King said of what he and his coaching staff have emphasized to players this week. “Cutting down on mistakes that were pre-snap, post-snap and ball security. From a defensive standout point, tackling is a big thing that we’ve talked about. And alignment. Make sure we’re lined up right.”
Part of that review is a balancing act.
On one hand, Longview knows it needs to build on the things that have already gone well this season. That includes Saturday’s highlights. The Lobos impressed when they erased an early 6-0 deficit and led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. Jordan Allen recorded a 46-yard touchdown run, and finished the game with 117 total yards. The team’s defense also left a mark because Devean Isaac produced a 10-tackle performance.
“There was some good,” King said of his team’s outing on Saturday. “We've got to play as an 11-man unit. We've got to get everything in sync.”
On the other hand, the team understands that it has to improve in different areas. That includes the missed opportunities and turnovers that led to 34 unanswered Denton Ryan points to end Saturday's game.
“There in the first quarter, we could’ve capitalized on a couple of their mistakes, and we didn’t do it,” said King. “We continued to make more of our own. Things you can’t do. We've got to coach better, play better, and execute and perform better. Last week doesn’t need to be the week that defines this football team.”
“The bad that happened last week, we need to shake it off, keep stepping up and make plays now,” he added. “And cut out those mistakes. There are times you've got to find a way to stop the bleeding. Quit letting the bad stuff build and build. Make something good happen for you. We've got to figure out how to get that done.”
Some evaluations are even relevant as the team prepares for this week’s opponent.
“[Denton Ryan] won the line of scrimmage,” said King. “Marshall is going to present some similar problems for us. They got a very good defensive line. Big, fast, physical, and they’re going to be disruptive. We've got to slow that down. On offense, they got a big offensive line and a good running back. They are going to try and attack us there too.”
It's one of the reasons why Longview won't overlook its rival in 2021, and will be well-prepared for this year’s contest. Another is the long history of the rivalry. The schools started battling as football opponents in 1909, and have played in every season since 1933.
“Same as always,” King said of how Longview matches up with Marshall this season. “Going to be a difficult challenge. It’s two very good football teams. They’re athletic and physical. We’re still a young football team. We’re a week older. Hopefully, we don’t go out and make the same mistakes that we made last week, and we show that.”
King knew on Saturday that his team needed a better week of practice. His players answered the call at the start of this week, and are actively working to return their program to its winning ways.
“Had a pretty good Monday,” said King. “On Tuesday, we got rain delayed for about an hour and 15 minutes, and that cut some of our practice out. We made the most of the opportunity and we got in some good work. As far as execution, practicing is a little better than what it was the week before.”