ATHENS — Longview had to regroup late on Tuesday night if it wanted to win its second straight post-regulation playoff match and advance to back-to-back Class 5A Region II boys soccer quarterfinals.
The Lobos pulled off both feats in their 2-1 area round overtime win against Red Oak at Athens’ Bruce Field.
Longview improved its season record to 18-3-4, and will face Highland Park or Jacksonville later this week. Meanwhile, Red Oak finished its 2022 campaign with a 17-3-3 season record.
“Grit and determination,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of how his team was able to pull out another late playoff victory. “We realized after the first 10 or 15 minutes [on Tuesday] that this was a team that we could beat. After [our players] settled down, we started to believe it. You could see it in our play.”
Longview’s Parker Kelsey attempted a shot at the goal with 36:05 remaining in the first half, but Red Oak goalkeeper Jose Herrera earned an early save. Frederick Acosta followed with a look at the net with 33:15 left in the half, but Herrera deflected the ball with his hands before the goal.
The Lobos’ defense was also on point in the early minutes of the match because Erik Torrez prevented a Red Oak score with a save during Chris Deamon’s shot attempt at the 29:07 mark of the first half.
Longview finally struck gold when Kelsey found the necessary hole for the go-ahead goal to make it a 1-0 Lobos’ lead at the 21:22 mark of the half.
Jesus Munoz tried to expand his team’s lead with 6:40 left until intermission, but the ball rolled right of the Red Oak goal on his shot attempt.
Moments later on the other side of the field, Camilo Lopez Alvarez had a straight shot at the Longview net, but his goal attempt flew over the intended target with 4:35 left in the first half.
The defense was strong throughout the second half. Deamon attacked with 17:30 left in the match, but Torrez stretched far enough to tip the ball, and redirect it around the Lobo net.
That still didn’t prevent the teams from scoring late goals.
Red Oak earned a game-tying score with 9:37 left in the second half, and Longview followed with Diego Enriquez’s winning goal at the 4:31 mark of the second overtime.