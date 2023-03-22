Longview’s boys soccer team was consistent enough during the 2023 regular season to finish second in a tough District 15-5A, and plans to add another chapter of UIL playoff success after advancements to the regional final and quarterfinal the last two springs.
“They have expectations to do well on Thursday and beyond,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of his players’ mindset heading into this year’s playoff run. “The players have seen that we’ve had some success in the last few years. They expect to not get knocked out in the first round. They expect to go a few rounds deep.”
Before Longview can chase a fourth straight UIL postseason advancement, it will have to face Kingwood Park in Thursday’s 7 p.m. Class 5A bi-district match at Diboll High School.
The Panthers went 2-1-1 in the final four games of the regular season to improve their current record to 12-5-2 and finish third in District 16-5A with a 6-3-1 mark. They also have an experienced roster that includes senior captain Walter Rodee and junior captain Finn Bruce.
“This has probably been one of the most consistent [Longview] teams,” Wright said of how this year’s group stacks up with past Lobo squads. “Our ability to create those opportunities has been there. If we play the way we’ve been playing, I don’t think we got too much to worry about.”
“I think it’s a good matchup for us,” he added. “Anybody we play at this point is clearly a good team to have gotten this far.”
Longview will definitely be in good hands because Alex Flores has hit the back of the net for a team-best 21 goals, and set up his teammates on nine assists.
Meanwhile, Parker Kelsey has stepped up for 17 Lobo scores and eight assists, Karsten Guerra has produced nine goals and a team-best 11 assists, and Jared Zuniga has provided three goals and eight assists. They have all helped Longview earn a 17-6 season record and an 11-3 district mark.
“Alex Flores has been providing the majority of our goals,” Wright said of one of Longview’s leaders this season. “Karsten Guerra, his work ethic on that right side has been outstanding.”
“We’re only two goals off the most [Longview] goals in a season,” he added. “We’re on 79, and the most goals scored is 81. This is [also] going to be one of the most successful defensive groups. We’ve only allowed 20 goals, and the record is 15.”