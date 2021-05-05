One of the best seasons in Longview baseball history has occurred in 2021. The Lobos have produced a 22-6 regular season record, grabbed the number two seed from district 15-5A and won 11 of their last 12 games, so there’s plenty of excitement and expectation going into their first postseason appearance since 2013.
“We’ve got a good mix of older guys and some underclassmen,” said Longview baseball head coach Jim Goldman. “The kids have stepped up and they’ve done everything that [assistant] coach [Sam] Tyler and myself have asked them to do.”
Longview is playing its best ball going into the playoffs, but there were also early signs that this could be a special season. It started with opening day when the Lobos produced not one, but two no-hitters. In the first game of the day, Justin Beltran appeared on the mound and handed Henderson a 9-0 defeat. In the second outing, Landyn Grant was given the ball in a 2-0 win against Whitehouse.
The team has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity on multiple occasions this season. It started after a difficult mid-season six-game stretch that included a quartet of non-district games and the first two district contests.
After the Lobos lost 8-1 to Sulphur Springs and 14-3 against Hallsville in district play and recorded a split in four non-district contests, Grant stepped up big with his second no-hitter of the season in a 10-0 win against Mount Pleasant. A month later, they ended longtime rival Marshall’s five-game win streak in a critical moment of district play. And their confidence level continued to rise when they earned an important 7-5 playoff warm-up victory against district champion Hallsville after suffering a pair of losses to the Bobcats in district play.
“We want to keep playing,” said Goldman. “We got a chance to play awhile.”
Goldman credits a lot of his team’s success to experienced players on the roster. Some of those include Beltran, Trent Bush, Alton Gatson and Connor Cox, who have played big roles for Longview since they were underclassmen.
The first playoff challenge is Nacogdoches, who finished third in district 16-6A this season and has also won over 20 games. Goldman expects a “fundamentally sound” opponent that has a strong lineup and plays good defense, so the expectation will be for Longview pitchers to attack the strike zone and the batters to battle.
The Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff series begins with game one’s 7 p.m. first pitch on Friday at Longview High School and will continue with Saturday’s game two start at 1 p.m. in Nacogdoches. A forced winner-take-all game three would follow game two.
“I know we’re excited,” Goldman said of playing a longtime East Texas foe. “We just want to go out and perform well.”
If the team is able to top that hurdle, it will keep its big dream alive.
“When I’m sitting down with my assistant coaches and we’re going to call Balfour to order those rings,” Goldman said of his ideal end to this fun season. “It’s the goal at the start of every year. We got in the playoffs this year. If we play good and we play hard, I truly believe and I think the kids do that we got a chance.”