Longview produced a program-best run to the Class 5A Region II boys soccer championship in 2021, and earned enough 2022 regular season success to make more noise in the upcoming postseason.
That starts with Thursday’s 6 p.m. bi-district playoff opener against Tyler at the Longview High School Soccer Complex.
The Lobos have a lot of momentum on their side as they prepare for another lengthy postseason run. That is evident by a strong 17-3-3 season record, and only one loss in their last 12 matches.
“There’s an expectation now,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said after his program’s playoff run in 2021. “You could see that in the rankings. Without anybody seeing us play, we were ranked very highly.”
“We practiced as frequently and as hard as we’ve ever done, and it remains to be seen where we end up,” he added. “But, we have lived up to some of it. It’s not out of the question that we could make it as far as last year or further, which is obviously what [the players] want to do.”
Longview is battle-tested for all the upcoming playoff obstacles because of last year’s five postseason matches, and the fact that it had to overcome multiple challenges in this year’s District 15-5A play to finish runner-up in the final league standings.
“All of those games are tough, regardless of what the score lines are,” Wright said of how District 15-5A prepared his team for all the playoff opponents ahead. “We only had one loss and we finished second. That’s a tough deal. You think what more we could have done.”
One of the team’s biggest takeaways from district play is how it learned from recent matches, and immediately began to focus on the next match. That will also come in to play as it balances the win-or-go-home postseason approach, and the tougher playoff opponents of each round.
“We have worked hard to defend our goal and keep clean sheets, and that’s not easy,” said Wright. “We haven’t always been successful with that, but the plan is to always play better than we last played. So, that’s really been our motivation.”
Longview has been able to overcome different types of hurdles because of the quality play that it has received from different athletes across its roster. Stellar seniors, like sweeper Jose Luis Aguilar, central midfielder Chance Williams, and right fullback/right wing Osvaldo Marquez, have already left their personal marks on the Lobos’ season.
“They’ve been very consistent and dependable,” Wright said the trio’s productivity throughout the season. “We have relied on their leadership. Their play on the field dictates how we play.”
The trio will need to continue to play an enhanced role the longer the Longview march lasts in the playoffs. The trek starts with their bi-district duel with longtime rival Tyler, who the Lobos defeated 4-0 in last spring’s opening round.
“We played them in the first round last year, and won,” Wright said of the familiarity of a common foe like Tyler. “They are stronger this year. They’ve had some good results in [District 16-5A], including beating the district champ Whitehouse. So, we are not taking them lightly. It’s nice to have them here, but we are absolutely preparing to play a good team. We have our work cut out to take care of that, and get through the first stage.”