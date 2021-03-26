Just like in the regular season, the Longview Lobos stuck to their bread and butter to open the playoffs.
Longview used a stingy defense and a big second half of offense to come away with a 4-0 Class 5A bi-district victory over former district rival Tyler High on Friday night at the Lobo Grass Soccer Complex.
The Lobos (18-5-1) will take on the Joshua-North Forney winner in the area round of the playoffs next week. Longview has not allowed a goal in five straight games and is unbeaten in its last 15 outings.
“It was a little slow to get started, but we never do particularly well in the first half,” Longview head coach James Wright said. “Once we got into the flow a little bit, we moved the ball around really well and capitalized on our opportunities.”
Senior captain Chino Rojas scored the only goal of the first half on a deep strike with an assist from Sergio Landin on the left side, but the Lobo defense kept the Lions (4-18-4) at bay all night as the offense settled in.
Rojas added another goal in the second half off a Freddie Acosta assist, while Landin found the back of the net on a penalty kick to make it 3-0 in the 26th minute. Parker Kelsey capped off the scoring off a helper from Rojas, who is battling back from a hamstring pull.
“Our back line all season long has been very stingy,” Wright added. “Our forward line has been getting stronger as we’ve gone along — I’m excited about that. Chino is slowly getting back to fitness. He had a good night.”
Tyler High went down a man in the second half, but scoring chances were at a premium the entire game for the Lions.
“We had our opportunities,” Tyler High head coach Stephen Sherman said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t fall for us and did for them. That’s what district champs do.”