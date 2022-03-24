For the second straight year, Longview opened the boys soccer postseason with a Class 5A bi-district matchup against longtime rival Tyler.
The Lobos battled the Lions to a 3-3 tie by the end of the second overtime period before they topped the competition with a 4-2 scoring edge in the penalty kick shoot-out. They improved their season record to 18-3-3, and advance to play either Red Oak or Royse City next week.
“[Tyler] made it a war,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of Thursday’s meeting. “Pleased and excited to be done with that one.”
“We just wanted to keep playing,” he added. “I was proud of the effort. We came from behind twice. We’ve done that only a couple times this year, and it’s difficult, so I was very happy.”
Tyler, who finished its 2022 campaign with a 7-13-2 season record, jumped out to an early 1-0 lead against Longview. Ricardo Olivares found the net on his early shot attempt to put the Lions in front at the 38:04 mark of the first half.
Osvaldo Marquez tried to provide a Longview answer at the 34:50 mark, but his attempt sailed right of the target.
Longview continued to attack, but the score didn’t change yet. Tyler goalkeeper Jesus Flores recorded a save at the 32:55 mark, and Frederick Acosta and Jesus Munoz followed with unsuccessful Lobo attempts over the next minute and a half.
Longview finally broke through for a game-tying goal when Parker Kelsey found the net and scooted the ball past Jesus Flores with only 5:24 remaining in the first half.
Tyler tried to retake the lead at the 2:40 mark, but Damian Razo was unsuccessful on his shot attempt.
The Lions received important defensive stops when Jesus Flores recorded saves at the 38:20 and 37:04 marks of the second half.
Longview continued to attack in the following minutes, but had to wait longer to punch through for another goal. That was evident when Diego Enriquez missed a shot attempt high and right with 34:47 left in the match.
Then, Chance Williams tried to break the tie at the 29:50 mark, but his Longview shot attempt was also off target.
Alex Flores finally gave Longview its first lead of the match with a goal at the 15:25 mark of the second half, but Tyler’s answer at the 10:56 mark made it a 2-2 game.
Forty minutes of game play wasn’t enough to break the tie, but Emanuel Villela’s goal at the 7:37 mark of the first overtime period gave Tyler a 3-2 scoring edge.
Longview knotted up the score again when Parker Kelsey sneaked the ball into the net at the 8:56 mark of the second extra time period.
As overtime transitioned to penalty kicks, Longview knew it had one final opportunity to pull out a first round playoff victory.
Four Lobos, including Victor Aguilar, Diego Enriquez, Chance Williams and Erik Torrez, scored on penalty kick attempts to top the two Tyler goals from Damian Razo and Francisco Robles.