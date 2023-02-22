Longview High School is ready to take the field for the 2023 baseball season when it hosts a season-opening tournament on campus between Thursday and Saturday.
“I’m excited about it,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said of the upcoming campaign. “We waited all year for [the first day of practice on] January 20th to roll around. Now a month later, we get to start off with a very competitive tournament. We’re looking forward to it.”
The program is expected to be tested for the season ahead because all eight teams in this week’s tournament field qualified for the University Interscholastic League postseason in 2022.
The Lobos, who advanced to last year’s Class 5A bi-district round, will face five of those opponents. They will open the event with Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. game against 4A area round finalist Decatur, and battle 6A area round finalist Fort Worth Boswell a few hours later at 7:50 p.m.
The host program will compete with 4A Region III finalist Carthage during Friday’s 7:50 p.m. nightcap before it wraps up its weekend action on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. crosstown showdown against 4A Region II finalist Spring Hill and a 7:50 tournament finale with 4A bi-district participant Henderson.
The only two tournament teams that Longview won’t face will be 5A area round finalist Hallsville and 4A bi-district finalist Mabank.
“It’s going to be real challenging,” Goldman said of the type of competition at this week’s tournament. “Every team in the tournament is a playoff team from a year ago. We got 6A’s Fort Worth Boswell. They got a quality program. And we got the local powers in Carthage, Hallsville and Spring Hill. Year in and year out, they’re probably the top three programs in East Texas. I [also] think Decatur has a fine ball club. It’s a great tournament field.”
Longview plans to make the most of its time on the diamond this week, so it can start the process of putting the right pieces together, provide the team’s inexperienced pitching staff with the necessary innings to start filling the shoes of program predecessors, and ultimately chase a third straight postseason appearance.
“We gotta get guys on the mound that can throw strikes,” Goldman said of the key to his team’s pitching success this season. “You gotta make teams earn it.”
“Trent Alston, he’s a junior this year, and he’ll be pitching [for us],” he added. “Cole Ramey, he’ll start one of the games on Thursday. He may step up and become our ace. We got Campbell [Williams] coming back, and Kieffer Doxey is going to throw quite a bit for us this year. Drew Flores is also going to be on the mound.”
The Lobos expect big things from returning players this season, so they will start leaning on their infielders, outfielders and catcher this week.
“We got a very good nucleus,” Goldman said of the long list of experienced Longview players this season. “We got Kieffer Doxey and Jordan Allen returning in the infield, really good outfielders [in Taylor Tatum, Ronald Woods, Andrew Tutt, Detravian Gates, and Campbell Williams], and [catcher] Drew [Flores] back.”
“We’re very athletic, and we feel good about that too,” he added. “We moved Jordan Allen over to first base. We’re looking for a big year from him. Taylor has looked really good so far. Ronald is a kid who has really come out of nowhere. He’s going to lead-off for us. He’s shown a lot of pop with his bat.”
NOTES: Hallsville, Henderson, Spring Hill and Mabank will play four tournament games and compete for one of the tournament championships, while Longview, Carthage, Decatur and Fort Worth Boswell will play five contests and be in the running for the other tourney title.
Schedule
Thursday
Henderson vs. Mabank: 9 a.m.
Spring Hill vs. Mabank: 11:10 a.m.
Hallsville vs. Decatur: 1:20 p.m.
Longview vs. Decatur: 3:30 p.m.
Carthage vs. Fort Worth Boswell: 5:40 p.m.
Longview vs. Fort Worth Boswell: 7:50 p.m.
Friday
Henderson vs. Decatur: 9 a.m.
Henderson vs. Fort Worth Boswell: 11:10 p.m.
Hallsville vs. Fort Worth Boswell: 1:20 p.m.
Spring Hill vs. Hallsville: 3:30 p.m.
Carthage vs. Mabank: 5:40 p.m.
Longview vs. Carthage: 7:50 p.m.
Saturday
Spring Hill vs. Fort Worth Boswell: 9 a.m.
Mabank vs. Decatur: 11:10 a.m.
Carthage vs. Decatur: 1:20 p.m.
Longview vs. Spring Hill: 3:30 p.m.
Hallsville vs. Carthage: 5:40 p.m.
Longview vs. Henderson: 7:50 p.m.