MESQUITE - The Longview Lobo soccer team opened the 41st season in program history on a winning note, earning a 1-0 win over Mesquite Horn on Monday.
The Lobos, who entered the game with an eight-game unbeaten streak against Horn (4-0-4) did all of the scoring with 15 minutes left in the first half when Parker Kelsey sent a ball to Alex Flores, who slipped it behind the Horn goalie for a 1-0 Longview lead.
Horn outshot the Lobos 9-7 in the second half, but Erik Torrez kept the clean sheet for his first shutout of the season.
The Lobo JV earned a 5-0 win over Mesquite Horn.
Longview's varsity squad will participate in the Forney Invitational this weekend. The Lobos will take on Crandall at 10:30 a.m. and North Forney at 3 p.m. on Thursday at North Forney and then tangle with Wylie East at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Forney's City Bank Stadium.
Saturday's schedule will be determined after pool play.
The Longview JV will participate in the Pine Tree Invitational this weekend, meeting Lindale at 8 a.m. and Palestine at 11 a.m. on Thursday.